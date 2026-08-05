Jewish Democrat Skipping State Nominating Convention Over Antisemitic Threats

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said she does not plan to attend the state Democrat Party’s nominating convention this month because she is concerned about possible aggression against her.

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The reason she is worried about her safety is that she condemned the rise of antisemitism in Michigan, much to the consternation of progressive radicals who want everyone to shut up about anti-Jewish bigotry.

From Michigan Advance:

At a roundtable discussion with Jewish leaders and community members from around the state, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said she will not attend the Michigan Democratic Party’s nominating convention in August because she does not feel safe to be there. “I feel like my presence isn’t going to be welcome. I don’t want to get chased around. I don’t want to get harassed. I don’t want to get yelled and screamed at. I don’t want to get booed off the stage, irrespective of what I’m saying,” she said at the Thursday event. “And I believe that if I go, that is what will happen because it’s been happening to me.” She criticized party leadership for not responding to concerns she said she has raised about members who have harassed her in the past, and compared the rise of antisemitism on the political left and in the Democratic Party to the proliferation of neo-Nazi organizations in far-right fringe politics. “I will speak as a member of the Democratic Party here in Michigan, that some things have changed,” Nessel said. “This cannot continue, and the fact of the matter is, we have to be able to be a society where we can have intelligent discourse and debate about ideas without people being threatened, and certainly without people carrying out those threats.” Derrick Honeyman, a spokesperson for the Michigan Democratic Party said in response to Nessel’s comments that the party is committed to “ensuring party-hosted events are safe and secure environments for all attendees.” “We reject antisemitism, Islamophobia, and all forms of hateful conduct. We are working diligently with stakeholders, elected officials, and party membership to prepare for our August convention and look forward to welcoming Michigan Democrats to the Lansing Center on August 29,” he continued.

BREAKING 🚨: Police are responding to an active shooter at Temple Israel, a Jewish synagogue, in West Bloomfield, Michigan.



“There appears to be a fire. Smoke coming from the synagogue.”



ClickOnDetriot: “A car crashed into a Jewish synagogue in West Bloomfield, and shots were… pic.twitter.com/Rr0R8UPX7y — Pascal Najadi ( USSF ) (@JFKPascaalNajad) July 27, 2026

Antisemitic incidents have surged in Michigan in recent years and remain far above levels seen before late 2023, when terrorist group Hamas murdered over 1,000 Israelis during a surprise attack.

The Anti-Defamation League recorded 156 such incidents in the state in 2025, the third-highest yearly total ever tracked there and still higher than any year before the attack. Michigan ranked 13th nationally overall but sixth for incidents on college campuses and at Jewish institutions.

Far-leftists in Michigan have frequently targeted those who voice worries about rising antisemitism, especially when those concerns involve support for Israel or criticism of anti-Israel activism.

Left-wing activists at the April 2026 Michigan Democrat Party convention shouted down and heckled Rep. Haley Stevens (MI-11) during her speech because of her pro-Israel stance, then chanted “Shame on you” as she left the stage.

Jewish Democrats recounted being “shell-shocked” during the event, as pro-Israel voices were marginalized, with the party instead nominating a candidate who shared antisemitic posts over the Jewish incumbent Jordan Acker, who had pushed to discipline anti-Israel campus protesters. Acker told The Detroit News that the level of antisemitism among Michigan Democrats is “extensive.” “The question we have to ask as Jews is whether we still belong here,” he said.

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