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Desperate Max Miller Just Made a Highly Dubious Claim About Bernie Moreno

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Aug 05, 2026 1:15 PM
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Desperate Max Miller Just Made a Highly Dubious Claim About Bernie Moreno
AP Photo/David Becker

Republican Rep. Max Miller (OH-7) made some bizarre claims about his former father-in-law, Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH).

The lawmaker is facing allegations of domestic abuse against Emily Moreno, the senator’s daughter and has been trying to salvage what is left of his image.

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The embattled representative claimed during an appearance on Newsmax that Sen. Moreno offered to pay his daughter $5 million to leave the family because of her supposedly toxic behavior.

“We've had personal private conversations about mental health history,” Miller told the host. “And in his own words, he told me that I could leave his daughter if I wanted to. And he offered her $5 million to go away. And these are private conversations that we've had together. And unfortunately, him and I were very close.”

The host interjected, asking whether Miller meant that the $5 million offer was for Emily to leave Miller. “No, no, no, no, no, no,” Miller replied. “Bernie Moreno offered his daughter $5 million to leave him and the family. Several years ago, Emily was such a problem for the family that Bernie Moreno, as Emily has told me as well as her siblings, that in an argument, Miss Moreno dislocated, uh, Mr. Moreno's finger in an argument and offered her $5 million to leave the family forever.”

Miller continued, “And I want to make something abundantly clear, Rob. I'm a father to a daughter.”

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The host asked whether Miller had any proof to support his claims. “ Besides me being there as a witness within the family when we had good times? Yeah, I was there and I can affirm that to be true,” Miller said.

The abuse allegations against Rep. Max Miller (OH-7) stem from his marriage to Emily Moreno, which began in 2022. They had a daughter in 2023 and divorced in 2025. Since then, the two have been embroiled in a custody fight, according to Axios.

Emily Moreno accused Miller of throwing hot water from a skillet and spraying her with a sink hose during a 2024 argument. She also expressed concerns that their daughter’s collarbone was fractured while in his care. Emily also alleged that Miller held a gun to her head during an argument. Miller has denied all of the allegations and has not been criminally charged.

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Sen. Moreno’s communications director responded to Miller’s allegations.  “As Senator Moreno said, we’re watching the unhinged ramblings of a madman. Let’s be clear: what Rep. Miller said last night is a total falsehood fabricated out of whole cloth in a desperate bid to save his political career. Rep. Miller’s lies will only end up hurting himself,” he said.

News Topics BERNIE MORENO | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | OHIO
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