UPDATE: United Airlines now says the outage is over.

“We have resolved a technology issue that delayed flight departures. While some flights were delayed, there was no impact on flights in progress, or on United Express flights. There is no indication that this was a cybersecurity-related issue," the airline said in a statement, according to Newsmax. United says issue now fixed 🚨 “We have resolved a technology issue that delayed flight departures. While some flights were delayed, there was no impact on flights in progress, or on United Express flights. There is no indication that this was a cybersecurity-related issue.” — Andrew Craft (@AndrewCraft) November 16, 2026

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United Airlines faced a “widespread system outage" on Monday evening, as the airline said in recent posts to frustrated customers on social media it was sorry for the difficulties.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. We're aware of the widespread system outage, and our teams are working hard to get things back up and running as soon as possible. We appreciate your patience while we work through this. Please check back with us for updates,” the airline told customers, asking them to go to their app or website.

In a statement, United Media Relations said that they "are troubleshooting a technology issue affecting departing flights."

"There is no impact on flights in progress, or on United Express flights. There is no indication that this is a cybersecurity-related issue," the statement continued.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. We're aware of the widespread system outage, and our teams are working hard to get things back up and running as soon as possible. We appreciate your patience while we work through this. Please check back with us for updates, and keep an eye on your flight status through the United app or at https://t.co/672Qvc9oMM. Thanks for bearing with us! — United Airlines (@united) November 16, 2026

The outage comes just days after the extremely rare total ground stop by the Federal Aviation Administration across the United States on Friday, which led to questions and renewed scrutiny on the age of Air Traffic Control systems.

Earlier on Monday, technical issues at major banks including Chase and Wells Fargo also created frustration for customers, but Chase Bank said that their issues were presumably not tied to a cyber attack.

“This is not a systemic issue – other banks may have been impacted by slowness in transactions only to the extent that they were a party to a transaction with us,” a Chase spokesperson said Monday.

Last week, there was also a massive outage for Microsoft Outlook, which left many people without email access for hours.

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