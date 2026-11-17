California Governor Gavin Newsom has been on a rampage since last week’s nationwide FAA ground stop, posting at least eight attacks on Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on social media after telecommunications problems disrupted air traffic controllers’ communications and radar systems.

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Missing from Newsom’s barrage is any reckoning with the outdated systems Duffy inherited, or why the Biden administration and then-Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg left those problems unresolved. The attacks are especially rich coming from a governor whose own high-speed rail project is almost two decades behind schedule, with hundreds of billions spent and not a single piece of track laid.

Changing the game by putting you on the ground — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) November 13, 2026

And around here your flight’s pronouns are delayed/canceled. — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) November 13, 2026

While Newsom and California Democrats have failed to deliver with hundreds of billions of dollars, Duffy has been upgrading the nation’s air traffic control system with less than half the funding he said the job would require. He has already replaced 70 percent of copper telecommunications lines with high-speed fiber, brought technology that helps controllers track aircraft and vehicles on the ground to nearly 150 towers, and modernized nearly 500 radio sites, among a series of other upgrades.

Compare that with the Biden administration’s record under Pete Buttigieg: Eighty-five near-misses at Reagan National Airport went ignored, the NOTAM system suffered a nationwide failure that resulted in the second nationwide groundstop in American history, and $80 billion in taxpayer dollars went to DEI and climate scams. His department also lowered FAA academy standards and obsessed over pilot pronouns while the systems controllers remained outdated.

Newsom has plenty to say about Duffy, but where was that outrage when Buttigieg was in charge?

Secretary Duffy is seeking additional funding through the Modern Skies Act to modernize the nation’s air traffic control system, work that is long overdue and increasingly urgent as artificial intelligence is brought into the mix. AI has the potential to streamline operations, but pairing it with outdated systems is a recipe for trouble.

Duffy has ruled out the FAA’s new SMART AI system as the cause of last week’s outage, but DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin relaying a tech expert’s assessment suggested that the older systems may have struggled to keep pace with the AI that had been integrated into those older systems.

It remains unclear which account is closer to what actually happened.

DUFFY SHUTS DOWN THE AI CONSPIRACY! “There’s no possible way SMART would have impacted what happened today.” Transportation Secretary @SecDuffy is knocking down claims at the White House right now that the FAA’s new AI-powered SMART system caused tonight’s nationwide ground stop. “That SMART system isn’t plugged in to STARS and ERAM. It’s not, this is completely disconnected. And I love that some people have said this would be the root cause. By the way, if it was, I’ll tell you that. But this is not even plugged in.” “What this does is gives information from the airspace to a human being and gives them a prompt on how they could better navigate weather or trajectories. Then the human being will actually decide to accept or deny that prompt.” — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 14, 2026

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