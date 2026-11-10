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Pete Buttigieg Announces New Book Ahead of Possible 2028 Presidential Bid

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 10, 2026 1:45 PM
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Pete Buttigieg Announces New Book Ahead of Possible 2028 Presidential Bid
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is announcing a book, "NEXT," that will launch in January. Buttigieg calls it a "look at how our nation got to this point,  an argument for why this is the moment to build something better, and a case for the principles that should guide us as we do."

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Some see this as an indicator Buttigieg intends to run for president in 2028.

The book will be published by Simon & Schuster.

Buttigieg is also headlining a Democrat event this week.

Others are less than impressed, and haven't forgotten Buttigieg announcing his cowardly opposition to Abdul El-Sayed at noon on election day.

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As we have reported in the past, Buttigieg is not polling well, including receiving zero percent among black voters on some polls. Buttigieg was passed over for the VP slot on Harris' ticket in 2024 because she worried voters wouldn't take kindly to a black woman and a gay man on the same ticket.

That doesn't make surviving a crowded primary likely.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2028 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | DEMOCRAT PARTY | PETE BUTTIGIEG | POLLING
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