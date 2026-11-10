Pete Buttigieg Announces New Book Ahead of Possible 2028 Presidential Bid

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is announcing a book, "NEXT," that will launch in January. Buttigieg calls it a "look at how our nation got to this point, an argument for why this is the moment to build something better, and a case for the principles that should guide us as we do."

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In this critical moment for the American project, I’ve been thinking a lot about what comes next. Over the past year and a half, I’ve put those thoughts on paper, and they’ve grown into a book I’m proud to share with you.



My latest book, NEXT, is not a policy manual. It’s a look… pic.twitter.com/7AUaCduORk — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) November 10, 2026

Some see this as an indicator Buttigieg intends to run for president in 2028.

The book will be published by Simon & Schuster.

Inbox: former Transportation Secretary (and possible 2028 hopeful) Pete Buttigieg is releasing a new book, “Next,” which, per publisher Simon & Schuster will lay out “out a vision for addressing the profound challenges facing our country today.”



Out 1/26/2027. pic.twitter.com/la9uDqEQAK — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) November 10, 2026

Buttigieg is also headlining a Democrat event this week.

Buttigieg drops a new book (ahead of a Dem gathering this week where he’s a headliner). https://t.co/KojBCPB6L8 — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) November 10, 2026

Others are less than impressed, and haven't forgotten Buttigieg announcing his cowardly opposition to Abdul El-Sayed at noon on election day.

Profile in courage: Pete Buttigieg declares his opposition to Abdul El-Sayed at Noon on election day when such a statement doesn't make one iota of a difference.



It's not like Buttigieg didn't have 6+ months to say this already, including after any of the FIVE campaign events… https://t.co/F0uGdIk3SY — Adam Mossoff (@AdamMossoff) November 4, 2026

As we have reported in the past, Buttigieg is not polling well, including receiving zero percent among black voters on some polls. Buttigieg was passed over for the VP slot on Harris' ticket in 2024 because she worried voters wouldn't take kindly to a black woman and a gay man on the same ticket.

That doesn't make surviving a crowded primary likely.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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