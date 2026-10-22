DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Not Even a .50-Caliber Bullet Could Put a Dent in the CA Bullet Train's Environmental Red Tape

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Oct 22, 2026 11:00 AM
Advertisement
Not Even a .50-Caliber Bullet Could Put a Dent in the CA Bullet Train's Environmental Red Tape
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File

By now, everyone is familiar with the abysmal failure that is California’s high-speed rail project. What they might not know is that even a .50-caliber bullet couldn’t put a dent in the 130,000 pages of environmental reports accompanying this monument to government incompetence, arguably one of the greatest infrastructure failures in American history.

Advertisement

Christopher Rufo, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, detailed that mountain of paperwork in a report for City Journal. The publication used two AI systems to scan environmental documents linked on the California High-Speed Rail Authority’s website, catalog the files, and add up their page counts. Both returned totals exceeding 130,000 pages, a figure a state spokesperson refused to confirm but did not deny. 

According to Rufo, the environmental requirements behind that paperwork have helped bog down a project originally supposed to connect San Francisco and Los Angeles by 2020. Among the more absurd examples he highlights are requirements to count individual bumblebees to avoid destroying underground colonies or killing overwintering queens, use specially trained dogs to sniff out endangered blunt-nosed leopard lizards, restrict the removal of certain birds’ nests, and even the construction of an overhead tube intended in part to reduce noise that could affect local bird populations.

All of it, of course, done the California way: in the most complicated, restrictive, and expensive manner possible.

Recommended
Dem Hack Drops the Mask and Lets Her Fascism Freak Flag Fly Kurt Schlichter Top Virginia Democrat Arrested on Fraud and Drug Trafficking Charges Cameron Arcand
Advertisement

To make matters worse, but entirely predictable, the report also details failures of state oversight and a cozy arrangement in which companies helped bankroll the project’s approval, then landed lucrative contracts to carry it out. 

AECOM, WSP, HNTB, and Parsons Brinckerhoff each donated more than $60,000 to support the 2008 ballot measure and have a history of contributing to Democrat politicians in California. Those same firms were paid $38 million, $61 million, $86 million, and $101 million, respectively, to perform high-speed rail environmental reviews, according to data obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

In the Golden State, politicians and their donors run the show, and reap the rewards. But it is Californians left no better off and with a staggering bill. 

For a state that boasts the world’s fourth-largest economy, an achievement Gov. Gavin Newsom loves to tout, Sacramento seems remarkably incapable of learning from the efficiency of the private sector that built it. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CALIFORNIA | CHRISTOPHER RUFO | CORRUPTION | GAVIN NEWSOM
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Dem Hack Drops the Mask and Lets Her Fascism Freak Flag Fly

Dem Hack Drops the Mask and Lets Her Fascism Freak Flag Fly

Kurt Schlichter
Top Virginia Democrat Arrested on Fraud and Drug Trafficking Charges

Top Virginia Democrat Arrested on Fraud and Drug Trafficking Charges

Cameron Arcand
Elon Musk Just Dropped a Harsh Truth About Why He Left DOGE

Elon Musk Just Dropped a Harsh Truth About Why He Left DOGE

Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos