DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Forget The Squad. Meet The Bloc.

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Oct 01, 2026 5:45 PM
Advertisement
Forget The Squad. Meet The Bloc.
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA)-backed candidates who swept a string of Democrat primaries this year have a new name, meet “The Bloc.”

Advertisement

The Bloc” is the younger, more ambitious, and even more openly socialist successor to the progressive Squad. It currently includes a loose collection of DSA-backed politicians and candidates from across the country who share a commitment to pushing the Democrat Party further Left. Its ranks include Melat Kiros (CO-01), Darializa Avila Chevalier (NY-13), Claire Valdez (NY-07), Adam Hamawy (NJ-12), Donavan McKinney (MI-13), and Chris Rabb (PA-03).

Each member represents a different strain of left-wing extremism. Kiros called the Sept. 11 attacks “inevitable.” Avila Chevalier backs abolishing the police, prisons, and borders, and has reposted the claim that “all deportation is wrong.” Valdez wants to abandon Israel, America’s closest ally in the Middle East. Hamawy was a close friend of the Blind Sheik, the terrorist tied to the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. McKinney wants to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement. And Rabb, who calls himself a “proud troublemaker,” is running on Medicare for All and the Green New Deal.

This new coalition could prove even more consequential, and far more dangerous, than the Squad.

While the Squad still largely operates within the boundaries of conventional Democratic politics, appealing to mainstream Democrat voters and working with the party’s congressional establishment when it serves its interests. The Bloc appears poised to take progressivism a step further, not merely as its loudest voice, but as the tip of the far-left spear in Congress.

Recommended
Why the Dem-Friendly Polls May Be Way Wrong Kurt Schlichter There Was a Big Clue That the Omani FlyDubai Hijacker Was a Religious Extremist Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The coalition’s message to so-called moderate Democrats is especially blunt: They must “either listen to them or be forced to listen to them." And they have taken quite the victory lap in the meantime, accusing the establishment Democrats of bowing to their demands in the run up to the 2026 midterms.

"These so-called 'moderate' Democrats can call themselves whatever they want, but they're taking their marching orders from the Bloc. Abolish ICE, abolish police, and 9/11 was 'inevitable.' " NRCC Spokesman Mike Marinella said. "If you vote for a 'moderate' Democrat in November, you're voting for the Bloc."

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | SOCIALISM
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Why the Dem-Friendly Polls May Be Way Wrong

Why the Dem-Friendly Polls May Be Way Wrong

Kurt Schlichter
There Was a Big Clue That the Omani FlyDubai Hijacker Was a Religious Extremist

There Was a Big Clue That the Omani FlyDubai Hijacker Was a Religious Extremist

Matt Vespa
James Talarico Church Attendee Laughs: St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church 'Is Really a Cult.'

James Talarico Church Attendee Laughs: St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church 'Is Really a Cult.'

Kyle Olson

Trending on Townhall Videos