Forget The Squad. Meet The Bloc.

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA)-backed candidates who swept a string of Democrat primaries this year have a new name, meet “The Bloc.”

NEW in @playbookdc



DC had The Squad, it's about to get The Bloc



Thats what some calling the core incoming insurgent Dems: Melat Kiros, Adam Hamawy, Chris Rabb, Darializa Avila Chevalier, Claire Valdez, Donavan McKinney



How the group is strategizing to take on DC and Jeffries: pic.twitter.com/yhPt4lJPPc — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) September 29, 2026

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“The Bloc” is the younger, more ambitious, and even more openly socialist successor to the progressive Squad. It currently includes a loose collection of DSA-backed politicians and candidates from across the country who share a commitment to pushing the Democrat Party further Left. Its ranks include Melat Kiros (CO-01), Darializa Avila Chevalier (NY-13), Claire Valdez (NY-07), Adam Hamawy (NJ-12), Donavan McKinney (MI-13), and Chris Rabb (PA-03).

Each member represents a different strain of left-wing extremism. Kiros called the Sept. 11 attacks “inevitable.” Avila Chevalier backs abolishing the police, prisons, and borders, and has reposted the claim that “all deportation is wrong.” Valdez wants to abandon Israel, America’s closest ally in the Middle East. Hamawy was a close friend of the Blind Sheik, the terrorist tied to the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. McKinney wants to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement. And Rabb, who calls himself a “proud troublemaker,” is running on Medicare for All and the Green New Deal.

This new coalition could prove even more consequential, and far more dangerous, than the Squad.

While the Squad still largely operates within the boundaries of conventional Democratic politics, appealing to mainstream Democrat voters and working with the party’s congressional establishment when it serves its interests. The Bloc appears poised to take progressivism a step further, not merely as its loudest voice, but as the tip of the far-left spear in Congress.

The coalition’s message to so-called moderate Democrats is especially blunt: They must “either listen to them or be forced to listen to them." And they have taken quite the victory lap in the meantime, accusing the establishment Democrats of bowing to their demands in the run up to the 2026 midterms.

"These so-called 'moderate' Democrats can call themselves whatever they want, but they're taking their marching orders from the Bloc. Abolish ICE, abolish police, and 9/11 was 'inevitable.' " NRCC Spokesman Mike Marinella said. "If you vote for a 'moderate' Democrat in November, you're voting for the Bloc."

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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