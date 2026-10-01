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A Network of Leftists Has Been Waging War on Conservative Lawyers

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 01, 2026 5:30 PM
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A Network of Leftists Has Been Waging War on Conservative Lawyers
Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool

Democrats have vowed to weaponize the government against President Trump and members of his administration if they regain power. But what if we told you that the Left has been waging lawfare against conservative attorneys for years, with the express goal of ruining their careers and removing conservative lawyers from their jobs?

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Democracy Restored has now mapped out the network behind the lawfare campaign, and it should scare us all. 

The post reads:

181 actions. 34 jurisdictions in 26 states. Millions in documented funding. And a network of organizations REPEATEDLY targeting many of the same attorneys.

One architect said the goal was to “shame them and make them toxic,” weaponizing the law to ruin reputations and careers. Attorneys should not be punished for their work by partisan ideologues with an axe to grind. 

The overall goal is to make lawyers hesitate to take on conservative clients and issues, leaving Americans with fewer options for legal representation.

You can read the full report here.

Democracy Docket connects hundreds of data points, and the network is being spearheaded by The 65 Project; it includes Hillary Clinton, Media Matters founder David Brock, and Norm Eisen, Obama's former "Ethics Czar." It was Brock who once told reporters that the goal of this network is not to just file complaints against targeted attorneys but to "shame them and make them toxic."

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They aren't even hiding it.

Something needs to be done. Not only are careers at stake, but the ability of conservatives to get adequate legal representation is also being threatened. That's especially alarming, given the Democrats' promise of full-blown lawfare.

It's all about power and control.

The goal is to make sure no conservatives can challenge elections or any other leftist laws.

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"And when elections are undefended and only one side has lawyers, the march to one-party rule moves closer and closer to completion. Mark my words that no one will be safe if these Marxists using Barfare achieve their goal," Clark wrote.

And they will never stop unless we put an end to this lawfare.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CONSERVATISM | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP
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