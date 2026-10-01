A Network of Leftists Has Been Waging War on Conservative Lawyers

Democrats have vowed to weaponize the government against President Trump and members of his administration if they regain power. But what if we told you that the Left has been waging lawfare against conservative attorneys for years, with the express goal of ruining their careers and removing conservative lawyers from their jobs?

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Democracy Restored has now mapped out the network behind the lawfare campaign, and it should scare us all.

🚨HUGE: Democracy Restored mapped the network behind a years-long lawfare campaign targeting conservative lawyers with bar complaints and related filings.



181 actions. 34 jurisdictions in 26 states. Millions in documented funding. And a network of organizations REPEATEDLY… pic.twitter.com/tcy72sMk9j — Democracy Restored (@DemoRestored) September 30, 2026

The post reads:

181 actions. 34 jurisdictions in 26 states. Millions in documented funding. And a network of organizations REPEATEDLY targeting many of the same attorneys. One architect said the goal was to “shame them and make them toxic,” weaponizing the law to ruin reputations and careers. Attorneys should not be punished for their work by partisan ideologues with an axe to grind. The overall goal is to make lawyers hesitate to take on conservative clients and issues, leaving Americans with fewer options for legal representation.

You can read the full report here.

Democracy Docket connects hundreds of data points, and the network is being spearheaded by The 65 Project; it includes Hillary Clinton, Media Matters founder David Brock, and Norm Eisen, Obama's former "Ethics Czar." It was Brock who once told reporters that the goal of this network is not to just file complaints against targeted attorneys but to "shame them and make them toxic."

Norm Eisen and friends proudly talk about what they’re doing, as illustrated in this thread.



Why should they stop when no one has done anything about it, including filing bar complaints against Norm and everyone involved in the effort? https://t.co/kAY9cDWc7t — The Researcher (@listen_2learn) October 1, 2026

They aren't even hiding it.

This cannot be fought effectively without legislation - specifically, legislation to limit the power of bar associations and limiting the power of partisan judges to hold onto their seats even when blatantly disregarding the canons of blind justice. — Karl Wright (@DaddyWri) October 1, 2026

Something needs to be done. Not only are careers at stake, but the ability of conservatives to get adequate legal representation is also being threatened. That's especially alarming, given the Democrats' promise of full-blown lawfare.

The same playbook is used to hound conservatives out of all other institutions and companies where leftists have dominance. People need to understand how unethical and evil some of these people are in their lust for complete control and power. https://t.co/mVAGor944s — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 1, 2026

It's all about power and control.

Most people are unaware that there is an organized, well-funded effort to debar conservative attorneys. Left-wing organizations have filed hundreds of complaints and succeeded in some cases (e.g. John Eastman debarred in CA). Even when these efforts fail, they can result in… https://t.co/Etn3uBAnIG — Patrick Casey (@restoreorderusa) September 30, 2026

The goal is to make sure no conservatives can challenge elections or any other leftist laws.

Behold how organized the sinister nature of Barfare is, and how well-funded.



The aim here is to take conservative and populist lawyers off the field so that elections are undefended.



And when elections are undefended and only one side has lawyers, the march to one-party rule… https://t.co/gjAAycjTsf — Jeff Clark (@JeffClarkUS) October 1, 2026

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"And when elections are undefended and only one side has lawyers, the march to one-party rule moves closer and closer to completion. Mark my words that no one will be safe if these Marxists using Barfare achieve their goal," Clark wrote.

This is insane! The left is actively trying to rip Conservatives out of every tier of power. They have been systematically targeting Conservative lawyers and trying to get them fired!



You may not care about the culture war… that doesn’t mean the culture war won’t come for you. https://t.co/lnyPv63PPh — David Zorkocy (@DavidZorkocy) September 30, 2026

And they will never stop unless we put an end to this lawfare.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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