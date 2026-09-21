Calls are growing for elections in Venezuela, and not just from Venezuelans themselves, but from the United States.

Over the weekend, Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) suggested that it is time to set a date for Venezuelan elections. The Trump administration may have deposed Nicolás Maduro, organized a historic oil deal that could put Venezuela’s economy on a better path, and shifted the country in a more U.S.-aligned direction. But for any of those gains to endure, they cannot remain dependent on the pressure or political will of the current administration.

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That means free and fair elections for a country ravaged by socialism. Moreno has proposed July 24, 2027, deliberately choosing the birthday of Simón Bolívar, a liberator who led Venezuela, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama, and Peru toward independence from the Spanish Empire.

Just as Simón Bolívar liberated Venezuela nearly 200 years ago, President Trump has liberated Venezuela from dictatorship. President Trump’s historic oil deal securing American majority control of 65 billion barrels of Venezuelan reserves is a win for American energy dominance… pic.twitter.com/zff2pCfZC3 — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) September 20, 2026

"Just as Simón Bolívar liberated Venezuela nearly 200 years ago, President Trump has liberated Venezuela from dictatorship. President Trump’s historic oil deal securing American majority control of 65 billion barrels of Venezuelan reserves is a win for American energy dominance and prosperity for the people of Venezuela," Sen. Moreno wrote on X. "Free and fair elections remain essential to complete the democratic transition, and under President Trump’s strong leadership we’ll get there. I’m proposing July 24, 2027, let’s go!"

Venezuelan opposition leader, María Corina Machado, echoed the call on social media.

Dear Senator @BernieMoreno,

Thank you for your leadership and clarity regarding the critical importance of a free presidential election in Venezuela. A democratic Venezuela is essential not only for the stability of our hemisphere, but also for the strategic national security… https://t.co/ZiI6xMafzH — María Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) September 20, 2026

Venezuela is still largely being led by Maduro’s former vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, whose cooperation with Washington has depended heavily on pressure from the Trump administration, particularly Secretary of State Marco Rubio. In other words, much of the regime’s recent good behavior remains contingent on the threat posed by the current administration.

As Daniel Di Martino, a Venezuelan immigrant, economist, and Manhattan Institute fellow, previously told Townhall following the announcement of the historic U.S.-Venezuela oil agreement, the only way to secure Venezuela as a long-lasting American partner is to return its government to its people.

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"So far, there is great uncertainty because no agreement will matter after Trump leaves office if the current regime stays in power since they know that Democrats won't do anything about protecting oil companies in Venezuela. This is why the transition to democracy in Venezuela is the only guarantee of economic recovery."

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