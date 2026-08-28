It's Official: We Secured a Massive Oil Deal With Venezuela

Well, it’s reportedly a done deal: we’ve secured a massive agreement with Venezuela, which President Trump calls “the biggest oil deal in the world.”

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BREAKING NEWS: The United States of America has just entered into an Agreement with the Country of Venezuela on, THE BIGGEST OIL DEAL IN WORLD HISTORY! At my direction, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, working closely with Highly Respected Interim President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez, and, through a partnership with private business, have secured majority U.S. control of more than 65 BILLION BARRELS of proven Oil Reserves in Venezuela, at no cost to the American Taxpayer. This Historic Transaction MORE THAN DOUBLES American Oil Reserves, greatly increases our Oil Supply, and will substantially lower Gas Prices for all Americans, long into the future, while helping to continue to set Venezuela on a course toward Tremendous Success and Great Prosperity. This Transaction will greatly strengthen the already growing relationship between Venezuela and the United States! Thank you for your attention to this groundbreaking matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Rumblings of a deal were mentioned yesterday, which is welcome news, given that our Strategic Petroleum Reserve was exsanguinated by Joe Biden. It’s at a 40-year low. This deal could potentially double oil reserves overnight. More from Axios:

In return for giving the U.S. an ownership stake, Venezuela's government would benefit from private companies, including American firms, developing the fields and returning more oil revenue to that country. Zoom out: The Venezuelan oil deal would be a legacy-defining moment for President Trump, who has made U.S. energy security and dominance in the Western Hemisphere pillars of his so-called "Donroe Doctrine." "President Trump is close to securing America's energy future for generations to come, not just in the U.S. but in the hemisphere," a second official said.

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