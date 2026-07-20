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Tipsheet

It Doesn't Look Like Things Are Going Well for the James Talarico Campaign

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 20, 2026 8:00 AM
It Doesn't Look Like Things Are Going Well for the James Talarico Campaign
AP Photo/Joel Angel Juarez

Who could have guessed that nominating a woke Christian who says he hates Christianity, that the Bible condones abortion, loves trans kids, supports veganism, and wants to destroy the Texas oil and gas industry would go badly for Democrats? Everyone except the Democrats who elevated James Talarico and made him the U.S. Senate nominee, it seems.

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Now it looks like voters are turning on Talarico, and it is glorious to behold. Apparently, the group waited 45 minutes through his speech and said that Talarico needed to stay for questioning.

"You stay here, you answer our questions, or you suffer the consequences," the woman said. 

"So, I'm happy to engage," Talarico replied. 

"Well, talk to your staff," the woman told him

"We'll come to her in just a second," Talarico continued. "I appreciate you being here, and I appreciate you traveling in, and I appreciate—"

"I did it for my people, not for you," the woman interrupted him.

"I think that's wonderful," Talarico said. The crowd began murmuring and Talarico added, "It's alright. This is what this conversation's supposed to be about."

We wonder how Talarico is polling with the black community, given his views on homosexuality, transgender issues, and Christianity. Pete Buttigieg is getting zero percent, and Talarico is not very different from him.

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Related:

ABORTION DEMOCRAT PARTY TEXAS TRANSGENDER JAMES TALARICO

This, too.

Not too long ago, Crockett was telling audiences that the primary was racist.

It appears those chickens are coming home to roost.

He's as dishonest as he is ill-equipped to campaign.

What's clear is that Talarico didn't know how to handle the situation, and neither did his staff. That does not bode well for the general election.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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