It Doesn't Look Like Things Are Going Well for the James Talarico Campaign

Who could have guessed that nominating a woke Christian who says he hates Christianity, that the Bible condones abortion, loves trans kids, supports veganism, and wants to destroy the Texas oil and gas industry would go badly for Democrats? Everyone except the Democrats who elevated James Talarico and made him the U.S. Senate nominee, it seems.

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Now it looks like voters are turning on Talarico, and it is glorious to behold. Apparently, the group waited 45 minutes through his speech and said that Talarico needed to stay for questioning.

Attendee speaks out toward end of questioning saying @jamestalarico needs to stay that group waited 45 minutes through his speech — crowd getting tense pic.twitter.com/SVMHglvoCd — Faith Bugenhagen (@FBugenhagen_) July 19, 2026

"You stay here, you answer our questions, or you suffer the consequences," the woman said.

"So, I'm happy to engage," Talarico replied.

"Well, talk to your staff," the woman told him

"We'll come to her in just a second," Talarico continued. "I appreciate you being here, and I appreciate you traveling in, and I appreciate—"

"I did it for my people, not for you," the woman interrupted him.

"I think that's wonderful," Talarico said. The crowd began murmuring and Talarico added, "It's alright. This is what this conversation's supposed to be about."

Wild scenes at a James Talarico rally:



Woman goes OFF on him — full scream, with a finger in his face:



“Answer our questions or you suffer the consequences.”



Another attendee yells, “Say it with your chest!” pic.twitter.com/LfSZUVwDf0 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 19, 2026

We wonder how Talarico is polling with the black community, given his views on homosexuality, transgender issues, and Christianity. Pete Buttigieg is getting zero percent, and Talarico is not very different from him.

Crockettites coming back to haunt him. — Turner du Bois (@Papote_T) July 20, 2026

This, too.

Not too long ago, Crockett was telling audiences that the primary was racist.

Told you this was going to be a problem for Talarico. https://t.co/mQthXHeb3U pic.twitter.com/aHs0iOna7p — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 20, 2026

It appears those chickens are coming home to roost.

All Talarico does is read the talking points he is given by his "Democratic Strategists" tell him to in order to advance. Years back, it was "there are 6 Genders", "God is non-binary" and now its "eat meat" and "my bad, God is good" — Robert J Bracco (@rbracconewyork) July 20, 2026

He's as dishonest as he is ill-equipped to campaign.

🚨 TEXAS VOTERS ARE FED UP — Dem Senate hopeful James Talarico melts down when pressed! pic.twitter.com/TbOU0g88ca — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 20, 2026

What's clear is that Talarico didn't know how to handle the situation, and neither did his staff. That does not bode well for the general election.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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