Rents Hit All-Time High in Mamdani's NYC As Millionaires Make Mass Exodus

Under the leadership of race-communist Mayor Zohran Mamdani, rent in Manhattan has risen to an all-time high of $5,295 a month, representing a nearly 10 percent increase year-over-year.

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BREAKING: NYC rents hit a new all-time high



Median Manhattan rent is now $5,295/mo after rising 8.2% YoY. Median Brooklyn rent is at $4,350 — Exec Sum (@exec_sum) July 13, 2026

Zohran Mamdani “froze the rent” and served himself some taxpayer-funded cake.



Then rents hit an all-time high, vacancy rates reached the highest since COVID, and he proposed a 20% raise for himself.



Incredible stuff. pic.twitter.com/bgNnKyl2ho — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 13, 2026

JUST IN: Manhattan median rent has surged to a record $5,295 per month, while Brooklyn hits $4,350. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) July 13, 2026

Under Mamdani’s NYC administration:



New York City rents just hit an all time high.



June median asking rents:

• Manhattan: $5,295/month

• Brooklyn: $4,350/month



- NYC Comptroller pic.twitter.com/Y8Qpwcld9r — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 13, 2026

With the cost of living booming and Mamdani backing a “tax the rich” agenda to pay for his hyped-up socialist policies, New York City seems to be dying. A study from the New York Post showed that the city lost nearly $11 billion in tax revenue after a mass exodus of millionaires. Meanwhile, 40 percent of New York City’s units are occupied by foreign born tenants, many of whom filled vacancies left after caravans fled the city during the COVID pandemic.

40% of NYC rentals are occupied by people born outside the US.



We don’t have a housing shortage.



We have an illegal alien invasion. https://t.co/cXFZwyDIxC pic.twitter.com/tsYEj4JidF — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 13, 2026

And instead of solving the affordability crisis in his city, Mamdani is focusing resources on revitalizing ever-present building scaffolding by creating “sidewalk sheds” with tacky paint schemes.

Our streets are getting a makeover! Say hello to New York's fashionable new sidewalk sheds, brought you by @NYC_Buildings. pic.twitter.com/G9nN3xhBOZ — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) July 13, 2026

New York City is set to suffer through at least three and a half more years of Mamdani’s leadership.

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