Remember the West Point Grad Who Said 'Communism Will Win'? Here's What He's Doing Now.

In 2017, Second Lieutenant Spenser Rapone shared a picture from his May 2016 West Point Graduation on social media. In that pic, he raised his fist and held up his service cap to reveal "Communism will win" written inside.

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The U.S. Army launched an investigation into Rapone and found that he advocated online for a socialist revolution and disparaged high-ranking officers. In 2018 he resigned and received an other-than-honorable discharge.

Now we're catching up to what he's doing now, and he's a PhD student at the University of Chicago, where Abdul El-Sayed's radical sister also teaches. It seems he's picked up a taste for Islamic extremism, too.

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Remember that "Communism Will Win" West Point grad from 2017 — Spenser Rapone?



He's currently in a fully funded PhD program at the University of Chicago where he regularly declares his support for Islamic terrorism and Bashar Al-Assad https://t.co/6S1IqKoo0I — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) November 11, 2026

Here's more:

In addition to his well-known communist bona fides, Rapone has also picked up a taste for Islamic extremism—which he now freely posts about on his public X page. His most inflammatory public pronouncements are in Arabic and remain live on X. "Glory to the martyred leader Yahya Sinwar," he said on Oct. 18, 2024, shortly after Israel killed the Hamas boss, who masterminded the Oct. 7 massacre. When Israel killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah—who was behind thousands of terror attacks, including some that killed Americans—Rapone was similarly mournful. "Glory to the martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, symbol of dignity for the Arab homeland and all free peoples around the world. May God have mercy on him," Rapone said. "Long live the resistance, and glory to the martyrs," Rapone posted on the first anniversary of the Oct. 7 slaughter. Rapone's study of Arab history has also led him to more baroque extremes—including a bizarre affection for Syria's sadistic, now-deposed Assad regime, which presided over a shocking reign of cruelty over its own people.

Here are some of those posts:

المجد للقائد الشهيد يحيى السنوار — Spenser Rapone 🇵🇸 (@SpenserRapone) October 18, 2024

"Glory to the martyred leader Yahya Sinwar," it reads.

المجد للشهيد السيد حسن نصر الله رمز الكرامة للوطن العربي وكل شعوب حرة في أنحاء العالم



رحمه الله — Spenser Rapone 🇵🇸 (@SpenserRapone) September 28, 2024

"Glory to the martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, symbol of dignity for the Arab homeland and all free peoples around the world. May God have mercy on him."

On the first anniversary of the October 7 terrorist attacks, Rapone posted on X, "Long live the resistance, and glory to the martyrs."

تحيا المقاومة والمجد للشهداء — Spenser Rapone 🇵🇸 (@SpenserRapone) October 7, 2024

He'll fit right in at the University of Chicago.

The guy has basically stayed in school nonstop since his scandal at West Point in 2017 and now does nothing but post terrorism apologia in Arabic to Xhttps://t.co/6S1IqKoo0I pic.twitter.com/11ExjWraIy — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) November 11, 2026

He's a radical.

What is the societal upside of funding any of this? Because I see none. https://t.co/y63wXg3lfC — Melissa Braunstein (@slowhoneybee) November 12, 2026

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There is no upside to it, and it should stop.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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