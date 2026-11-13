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Remember the West Point Grad Who Said 'Communism Will Win'? Here's What He's Doing Now.

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 13, 2026 4:00 PM
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Remember the West Point Grad Who Said 'Communism Will Win'? Here's What He's Doing Now.
Courtesy of Spenser Rapone via AP

In 2017, Second Lieutenant Spenser Rapone shared a picture from his May 2016 West Point Graduation on social media. In that pic, he raised his fist and held up his service cap to reveal "Communism will win" written inside.

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The U.S. Army launched an investigation into Rapone and found that he advocated online for a socialist revolution and disparaged high-ranking officers. In 2018 he resigned and received an other-than-honorable discharge.

Now we're catching up to what he's doing now, and he's a PhD student at the University of Chicago, where Abdul El-Sayed's radical sister also teaches. It seems he's picked up a taste for Islamic extremism, too.

Here's more:

In addition to his well-known communist bona fides, Rapone has also picked up a taste for Islamic extremism—which he now freely posts about on his public X page. His most inflammatory public pronouncements are in Arabic and remain live on X.

"Glory to the martyred leader Yahya Sinwar," he said on Oct. 18, 2024, shortly after Israel killed the Hamas boss, who masterminded the Oct. 7 massacre.

When Israel killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah—who was behind thousands of terror attacks, including some that killed Americans—Rapone was similarly mournful.

"Glory to the martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, symbol of dignity for the Arab homeland and all free peoples around the world. May God have mercy on him," Rapone said.

"Long live the resistance, and glory to the martyrs," Rapone posted on the first anniversary of the Oct. 7 slaughter.

Rapone's study of Arab history has also led him to more baroque extremes—including a bizarre affection for Syria's sadistic, now-deposed Assad regime, which presided over a shocking reign of cruelty over its own people.

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Here are some of those posts:

"Glory to the martyred leader Yahya Sinwar," it reads.

"Glory to the martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, symbol of dignity for the Arab homeland and all free peoples around the world. May God have mercy on him."

On the first anniversary of the October 7 terrorist attacks, Rapone posted on X, "Long live the resistance, and glory to the martyrs."

He'll fit right in at the University of Chicago.

He's a radical.

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There is no upside to it, and it should stop.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics COMMUNISM | HAMAS | ISLAMIC TERRORISM | SYRIA
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