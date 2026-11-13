John Kennedy Was Asked About the Nvidia Fiasco. His Reaction Did Not Disappoint

The Nvidia scandal is a mess. The artificial intelligence giant saw its chief executive, Jensen Huang, resign on Thursday amid loud overtures that the board would force him out after revelations of numerous affairs, including one with a reported Chinese spy and another with someone who reported directly to him. Given the company’s extensive ties to other firms and businesses, including Huang’s relationship with the Trump White House, you bet he’s going to be hauled before the Hill (via NYT):

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Mr. Huang’s exit is expected to widespread ripple effects. One question is what will happen to Nvidia’s supply chain in Asia, where Mr. Huang created an intricate web of overlapping suppliers, all held together with his personal relationships. It also touched the White House, where Mr. Huang long had a firm ally in President Trump. The president defended Mr. Huang all week and praised him again on Thursday for doing a “fantastic job”; Mr. Trump then recommended that Tim Cook, the former Apple chief executive, take the helm at Nvidia. A series of reports by The New York Times showed that Mr. Huang, 63, had a relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman who had been recruited by China’s main spy agency to gather information on Mr. Huang. The Times also reported that Mr. Trump had been warned about the relationship but took no action. U.S. officials suspect that Megaspeed, the Singaporean company where Ms. Huang was a top executive, has helped to smuggle restricted chips into China. Ms. Huang has not responded to requests for comment; China has rejected the espionage claims and called the smuggling allegations “smears.” On Capitol Hill, Democrats called for an investigation into whether Mr. Huang had compromised U.S. national security. Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the minority leader, said the Trump administration also “must answer for what it did once it learned about Mr. Huang’s relationship with a suspected Chinese intelligence asset.” Senator John Thune, Republican of South Dakota and the majority leader, said on Thursday that he anticipated Mr. Huang’s resignation would not keep Congress from conducting hearings on his relationship with a suspected Chinese spy. “It would make sense because of the nature of the association,” he said.

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) was asked about the whole incident on CNN, and his reaction did not disappoint. Host Kasie Hunt also asked the Louisiana Republican if Mr. Huang should testify before Congress.

Senator John Kennedy just delivered the PERFECT description of the Nvidia-CPP sex spy scandal: “This whole thing is an intergalactic FREAK SHOW!” Kennedy was dropping one banger after another during his savage 90-second roast of the Nvidia CEO. CNN’s Kasie Hunt teed him up by asking whether Jensen Huang should testify before Congress. KENNEDY: “Well, short answer, Yes. Long answer, HELL yes!” “Kasie, my jaw is still stuck on the floor.” “I mean, I’m not naive. I’m not Bambi’s baby brother. I know people have affairs...I don't recommend it. But if you do, if you do, you ought to make sure it's not with a Chinese spy.” “I mean, check their LinkedIn page for God’s sakes!” “And it’s like, allegedly, he’s a double agent cheater. Then he cheated on the spy!” Brutal. — Overton (@overton_news) November 12, 2026

KENNEDY: “Well, short answer, Yes. Long answer, HELL yes!” “Kasie, my jaw is still stuck on the floor.” “I mean, I’m not naive. I’m not Bambi’s baby brother. I know people have affairs...I don't recommend it. But if you do, if you do, you ought to make sure it's not with a Chinese spy.” “I mean, check their LinkedIn page for God’s sakes!” “And it’s like, allegedly, he’s a double agent cheater. Then he cheated on the spy!”

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He also called the whole scandal an “intergalactic freak show.”

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