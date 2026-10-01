Texas Democrat Deletes Attack on GOP Opponent After Mistaking The Communist Manifesto for Mein Kampf

A particularly embarrassing error came from Democrat congressional candidate Katy Padilla Stout, who is running in Texas’ 23rd Congressional District against Republican gun YouTuber Brandon Herrera.

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Herrera has drawn backlash from Democrats, and some Republicans, over his admitted ownership of Adolf Hitler’s "Mein Kampf." A history enthusiast, Herrera has defended owning the book as part of a historical collection, saying he keeps it alongside The Communist Manifesto and does not actually agree with the ideas in either work. He has also characterized Hitler’s ideology as "incoherent."

But Stout, apparently eager to capitalize on the controversy in a predominantly Republican district, asked for donations on social media alongside a still image of Herrera holding his copy of "Mein Kampf." There was just one problem: The book in the image was actually "The Communist Manifesto." Stout's initial social media post was then quickly deleted.

Why did you delete this post @katy4congress?



Embarrassed that a school teacher doesn’t know how to read the title of the book in your own photo?



Just like the Big Bend fiasco I caught you in. You’re either a liar or incompetent. Both are disqualifying. pic.twitter.com/9K1Ro0HK5W — Brandon Herrera (@TheAKGuy) October 1, 2026

"If stopping MAGA Republican Brandon Herrera, who defends owning a copy of Mein Kampf, is worth $1 to you, donate here," Stout wrote on her original post.

"That's the Communist Manifesto, genius," Herrera replied. "If you want to support a candidate who can read, you can donate here."

"My opponent apparently doesn’t know the difference between the Communist Manifesto and Mein Kampf," Herrera wrote in his own social media post. "Just like she didn’t know we have 27 counties in the district, not 26.Anyhow, Clueless Katy is in for a rough morning when she sees our Q3 numbers…"

My opponent apparently doesn’t know the difference between the Communist Manifesto and Mein Kampf.



Just like she didn’t know we have 27 counties in the district, not 26.



Anyhow, Clueless Katy is in for a rough morning when she sees our Q3 numbers… https://t.co/fshdjGijgX — Brandon Herrera (@TheAKGuy) October 1, 2026

If Herrera wins in November, he will arrive in Congress with a clear set of priorities: defending the Second Amendment, opposing new federal firearms restrictions, blocking red-flag laws, and advancing national concealed-carry reciprocity.

Herrera has built his public profile around firearms and gun rights, and he has made those issues central to his campaign. He has advocated what he calls an “absolute” view of the Second Amendment and has also expressed support for nationwide constitutional carry. Rather than treating gun rights as a convenient right-wing election-year talking point, Herrera has made them the defining issue of his candidacy. For voters concerned that continuing to steadily erode the rights of law-abiding gun owners, Herrera would be quite the warrior in Congress.

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