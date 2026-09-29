Rubio Warns 'Foreign Actor' Was 'Clearly Involved' in RAF Fairford Plot

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there is a “foreign actor” behind the thwarted terror plot at RAF Fairford in the U.K., which led to five individuals being arrested and later released on bail.

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The potential attack has left questions about whether it was tied to Iran or another foreign adversary, as the base is a hub for both American and British forces.

“Well, let me preface by saying that I have to be careful, there are some things I cannot say on the air for a lot of different reasons,” he told “Hannity” on Fox News on Monday night.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said a foreign actor was involved in an apparent plot to attack RAF Fairford, a UK airbase used by US bombers https://t.co/uOHYbZLTdp pic.twitter.com/DeCZ7vQGOx — Reuters (@Reuters) September 29, 2026

The secretary further described it as a “very serious situation.”

“It’s one that clearly involved the hands of a foreign actor. I won’t get into great detail about that yet,” Rubio said, adding that British law enforcement has been “cooperative” in the aftermath.

The U.K.’s head of National Counter Terrorism Policing, Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, has said in a statement that “this may be activity committed by proxies, or individuals either knowingly or unknowingly, working on behalf of a foreign state.”

Taylor added that “we are working within this context every day, and at this stage we are keeping an open mind in this investigation.”

🚨 WATCH: Donald Trump says the RAF Fairford suspects should have not been bailed



"We know everything about them. We would have not released them" pic.twitter.com/3IoZDdquNj — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) September 28, 2026

Townhall has reached out to Counter Terrorism Policing for a response to Rubio’s remarks.

President Donald Trump said on Monday that “maybe” there’s a foreign adversarial connection to the plot, and he declined to get “specific” with the details.

“I’m surprised that they’re releasing them. I wouldn’t have done that,” the president said regarding the release of the suspects.

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