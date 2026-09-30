Democrats Vote Against Congress Stock Trading Ban and Voter ID

Democrats voted against a motion to move the “Stop Insider Trading Act” forward, as opponents cited the provision of a federal voter photo identification requirement in the proposal as a reason for not supporting it on Wednesday.

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The proposal already passed the House this summer with a little over a dozen Democrats voting in favor. In the Senate, the motion required 60 votes to pass, but it only got to 53.

“EVERY Senate Democrat just joined 94% of House Democrats in voting AGAINST banning congressional stock trading,” House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) posted to X.

“[Rep. Bryan Steil’s] Stop Insider Trading Act is the accountability the American people demand. But every Democrat blocked it from becoming law,” he added. The bill’s Senate sponsor, Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-NE), posted that the bill is “commonsense” and it will “restore integrity to Congress.”

EVERY Senate Democrat just joined 94% of House Democrats in voting AGAINST banning congressional stock trading. @repBryanSteil’s Stop Insider Trading Act is the accountability the American people demand. But every Democrat blocked it from becoming law. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) September 30, 2026

The federal voter photo identification requirement is a key part of the President Donald Trump-backed “SAVE America Act,” which passed the House but has yet to pick up the necessary support needed to pass the Senate. The president has repeatedly called for the filibuster to be scrapped to allow the proposal to reach his desk.

Meanwhile, Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) said Republicans are running a “Trojan Horse” legislation through the chamber.

Today the Senate is voting on a fake stock trading ban that’s a just a Trojan Horse for Trump’s anti-democracy voter suppression bill. All this vote proves is that Republicans aren’t serious about rooting out corruption. They just want an election season fig-leaf.



I’m a no. — Senator Chris Coons (@ChrisCoons) September 30, 2026

“Today the Senate is voting on a fake stock trading ban that’s a just a Trojan Horse for Trump’s anti-democracy voter suppression bill,” Coons wrote. “All this vote proves is that Republicans aren’t serious about rooting out corruption. They just want an election season fig-leaf. I’m a no.”

The Senate Republican Communications Center, led by Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD), sent out a release following the vote saying that Democrats “flip-flop on insider trading and illegal voting.” The release cited past comments from Democrat lawmakers backing both trading limitations and voter identification. The Senate Republicans cited a Harvard-CAPS/Harris poll from February, which found 81 percent of those surveyed in support of "voter ID" and 75 percent for "proof of citizenship."

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