Is U.S. Military Movement in Cuba Imminent?

The United States military is reportedly looking at moves that could signal potential military movement regarding Cuba, according to a CBS News report on Friday morning.

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The report said that a message in the U.S. Army Reserve discusses Southern Command’s resources in the coming months, and the outlet said official sources told them it had to do with Cuba preparedness.

The details do not come as a surprise, given that President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have drawn a hardline against the communist-run country, especially with the energy blockade.

Trump said at the United Nations earlier this week that Cuba is “an absolutely failed state.”

The Cuban delegation walked out during the president’s comments on the island nation, as Trump also pointed to a State Department report tying the Cuban government to far-left political activity in the U.S.

Rep. Carlos Giménez (R-FL) welcomed the CBS News report in an X post.

🚨#SOSCuba



As the only Cuban-born Member of Congress, I fully support any & all efforts to destroy the Communist regime in Havana and relegate these thugs to the ash heap of history!



🇺🇸🤝🇨🇺https://t.co/OFq5tgzZnf — Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) September 25, 2026

🚨La dictadura comunista en Cuba merece estar en el basurero de la historia.



Como el único Congresista nacido en #Cuba, respaldo todo esfuerzo de esta administración para apoyar al pueblo cubano en su lucha por la libertad y para destruir al régimen que pisotea a nuestra gente. — Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) September 25, 2026

“As the only Cuban-born Member of Congress, I fully support any & all efforts to destroy the Communist regime in Havana and relegate these thugs to the ash heap of history!” he posted.

The Florida Republican wrote in another post that he backs “every effort of this administration to support the Cuban people in their struggle for freedom and to dismantle the regime that tramples on our people.”

Townhall reached out to the U.S. Southern Command for comment.

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