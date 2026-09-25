Mark Carney Says Canada Is Planning for the Possibility of a U.S. Invasion

The United States is currently engaged in a trade war with Canada. But in one of the week’s more amusing developments, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney revealed that he has also been preparing for a far more extreme possibility: a U.S. invasion.

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Canadian PM Mark Carney just admitted his government is planning for the possibility of Trump invading Canada.



“I think you have a responsibility in these roles to look at extreme tail risk. That’s just risk management. That’s not a base case, but it would be irresponsible not… pic.twitter.com/QBOoQCAde5 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 25, 2026

“I think you have a responsibility in these roles to look at extreme tail risk,” Carney told the New York Times in an interview Wednesday. “That’s just risk management. That’s not a base case, but it would be irresponsible not to.”

I suppose Canada deserves some credit for maintaining contingency plans, especially given that many Americans tend to view their northern neighbor as a militarily weak nation. Still, the idea that Ottawa must prepare for a U.S. invasion, much less that it could realistically repel one, is difficult to take seriously.

Trade tensions with America’s northern neighbor have escalated in recent weeks. Canada reportedly backed away from a trade agreement with the United States at the last minute, prompting a new round of tariffs from the Trump administration. Ottawa responded with tariffs of its own, and neither side appears eager to restart negotiations.

The friction has also pushed Canada toward Europe. Ottawa has reportedly explored becoming the European Union’s first associate member, an idea EU President Ursula von der Leyen was willing to entertain. That may sound harmless enough, but closer alignment with Brussels could mean importing and cementing more of Europe’s economic stagnation, anti-growth policymaking, and aggressively liberal social agenda. Some may view that as Canada’s business. But it also serves as a reminder that the Canadian conservative candidate for Prime Minister had been expected to win the country’s last election in a landslide and was dominating in the polls, until President Trump’s tariffs changed the calculus, and a country that was ready for new leadership decided that revenge was more important.

This comes just weeks after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent mocked the suggestion that the United States was in a trade “war” with Canada. What, he asked, was Ottawa going to do? Send its two submarines after America? It was a joke, obviously. But after Carney’s apparent invasion contingency planning, it may have been less of one than anyone thought.

🚨 OMG. Secretary Scott Bessent just bodied the crap out of Canada!



"At war with Canada? What are they gonna do, take their 2 submarines from the Edmonton Mall and sick 'em on us!?"



😭😭



"[Carney] came to power on an anti-American, anti-Trump agenda. He was 20 points behind in… pic.twitter.com/2WOoco6GPH — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 31, 2026

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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