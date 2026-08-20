American Citizen Declared Wrongfully Detained by China Ahead of Major Visit

United States citizen Min Zin is officially considered a wrongful detainee in China, the State Department announced on Thursday.

Zin is in Chinese custody on questionable charges of espionage, according to CBS News.

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“Secretary Rubio has determined that U.S. citizen Min Zin is wrongfully detained in China. This follows an extensive review of the circumstances surrounding his June 3 detention in Yunnan, China, where Mr. Zin had traveled to attend an academic conference at the invitation of the Chinese government. There are now two wrongfully detained U.S. citizens in China: Mr. Zin and Dr. Youlin Chen,” Assistant Secretary Dylan Johnson said in a statement.

EXCLUSIVE: US says 'significant deterioration' in China’s treatment of detained American academic https://t.co/6Ak1ELfa0S — The Hill (@thehill) August 20, 2026

Secretary Rubio has formally designated U.S. citizen Min Zin as wrongfully detained. We call on Beijing to release all U.S. citizens arbitrarily detained or exit banned in China.



The safety and security of U.S. citizens is the State Department's top priority. — Dylan Johnson (@ASDylanJohnson) August 20, 2026

“The safety and security of U.S. citizens is the State Department’s top priority. We will continue to advocate for Mr. Zin and call for the release of all U.S. citizens who are arbitrarily detained or exit banned in China,” Johnson continued.

The development comes ahead of a major meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in the United States on Sept. 24 according to Politico.

The White House referred to the State Department when reached out comment.

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