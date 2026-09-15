Most Americans Aren't Fans of Socialism – but the Party Breakdown Gets Interesting

The American electorate is generally not a fan of socialism, according to a New York Times/Siena poll of over 1,500 likely voters taken last week.

When voters were asked whether they have a positive view of the ideology, 51 percent were net unfavorable, with only 31 percent net favorable.

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Forty percent of those who dislike socialism said they have a “very unfavorable” view of it, whereas 10 percent of those surveyed said they have a “very favorable” perspective on it. 28 percent of those aged 18-29 said they have a “somewhat favorable” opinion of it, and 46 percent of the 65+ demographic reported unfavorability.

White voters without a college education also had the highest “very unfavorable” percentage at 51 percent, and voters in the West had the highest net favorability of socialism at 40 percent.

However, the party identification gets much more mixed, as 54 percent of Democrats polled have a net favorability of 55 percent, with only a 20 percent net unfavorability. Republicans are almost uniformly opposed at 83 percent, compared with only 5 percent in support. Independents have a 53 percent unfavorability, with 32 percent holding a favorable perspective.

The new numbers come as the Democratic Socialists of America have had a surging presence this election cycle, particularly in deep blue districts. In New York, Democrats Claire Valdez and Darializa Avila Chevalier are both backed by the DSA.

Florida Democrat Senate nominee Angie Nixon is a DSA member, and she is running against Sen. Ashley Moody (R-FL) in the November general election, according to WLRN.

There’s also been increased activity at the local level, as Democrat Janeese Lewis George was backed in the Washington, D.C. mayoral primary by the local DSA chapter. President Donald Trump has said he would consider federalizing the district if she is elected.

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