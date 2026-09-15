James Talarico Insists His Campaign Donations Come From 'Hardworking Texans' but Here's the Truth

James Talarico wants to be the next U.S. Senator from Texas, but he and his values are diametrically opposed to everything that makes Texas great. From the gender mutilation of children to his racism against white people to his hatred of meat, oil, and Christians, Talarico really wants to represent California as its third Senator, and not the Lone Star State.

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And that's evident in who is actually bankrolling his campaign. Despite claiming all of his money comes from "hardworking Texans," he's being bankrolled by wealthy California donors.

James Talarico says “all of my money comes from hardworking Texans” while on a fundraising trip to collect checks from wealthy elites in California.



You can’t make this up. pic.twitter.com/DPHCo8q5Tf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 12, 2026

"The thing about fundraising is you've got to look at where the money is coming from," Talarico said. "You know, I don't take a dime from corporate PACs. I never have, never will. All of my money comes from hardworking Texans who are giving five, ten, $15 at a time."

The reality is, Talarico has gotten millions of dollars in donations from billionaires.

Here's more:

Democratic Senate candidates James Talarico and Jon Ossoff are facing scrutiny over significant donations from Reid Hoffman, a billionaire mega-investor with former associations to Jeffrey Epstein, after both accused Republicans of representing the billionaire "Epstein class" over working Americans. Both Talarico, running in Texas, and Ossoff, running in Georgia, have repeatedly criticized billionaires’ involvement in politics and charged Republicans with being beholden to the "Epstein class" instead of the American people. Meanwhile, Hoffman, a co-founder of LinkedIn who has previously admitted to spending a night on Epstein’s Caribbean island, has heavily invested in both campaigns. In the Texas Senate race, Hoffman has donated a whopping $11.5 million to the Talarico-aligned super political action committee (PAC), Lone Star Rising, according to the Texas Tribune. The outlet said the billionaire investor sunk $10 million to the PAC in June alone, accounting for nearly 80% of the group’s second-quarter fundraising. In Georgia, Hoffman donated the maximum legal amount, $7,000, to Ossoff’s campaign for the 2025-2026 cycle.

So Talarico is lying. Again.

The problem is, he's not getting money from hardworking Texans. I remember seeing an ad on YouTube where he was begging for just $5. Two weeks later, another ad appears where he's begging for just $1. — CanesWinTheCup2026@wildauburnrebel (@wildauburnrebel) September 12, 2026

So weird.

It seems like the deep "Christian faith" of our favorite youth seminarian doesn't prevent him from blatantly lying. — God's Whale Facts Decider Cow (@inane_gimmick) September 12, 2026

It sure seems that way.

This guy is literally funded by out-of-staters that hate America. https://t.co/J50pEkBT6E — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) September 13, 2026

And he's traveled out of state to get money from those donors.

Liar.



55% of Talarico's campaign donations have come from inside Texas, while 45% have come from out-of-state sources. The out-of-state donations primarily came from California and New York. https://t.co/4ctvMswc7q — Kambree (@KamVTV) September 13, 2026

And Kimmel just laughs.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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