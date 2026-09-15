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James Talarico Insists His Campaign Donations Come From 'Hardworking Texans' but Here's the Truth

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 15, 2026 12:15 PM
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James Talarico Insists His Campaign Donations Come From 'Hardworking Texans' but Here's the Truth
AP Photo/Brenda Bazán

James Talarico wants to be the next U.S. Senator from Texas, but he and his values are diametrically opposed to everything that makes Texas great. From the gender mutilation of children to his racism against white people to his hatred of meat, oil, and Christians, Talarico really wants to represent California as its third Senator, and not the Lone Star State.

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And that's evident in who is actually bankrolling his campaign. Despite claiming all of his money comes from "hardworking Texans," he's being bankrolled by wealthy California donors.

"The thing about fundraising is you've got to look at where the money is coming from," Talarico said. "You know, I don't take a dime from corporate PACs. I never have, never will. All of my money comes from hardworking Texans who are giving five, ten, $15 at a time."

The reality is, Talarico has gotten millions of dollars in donations from billionaires.

Here's more:

Democratic Senate candidates James Talarico and Jon Ossoff are facing scrutiny over significant donations from Reid Hoffman, a billionaire mega-investor with former associations to Jeffrey Epstein, after both accused Republicans of representing the billionaire "Epstein class" over working Americans.

Both Talarico, running in Texas, and Ossoff, running in Georgia, have repeatedly criticized billionaires’ involvement in politics and charged Republicans with being beholden to the "Epstein class" instead of the American people.

Meanwhile, Hoffman, a co-founder of LinkedIn who has previously admitted to spending a night on Epstein’s Caribbean island, has heavily invested in both campaigns. In the Texas Senate race, Hoffman has donated a whopping $11.5 million to the Talarico-aligned super political action committee (PAC), Lone Star Rising, according to the Texas Tribune. The outlet said the billionaire investor sunk $10 million to the PAC in June alone, accounting for nearly 80% of the group’s second-quarter fundraising. In Georgia, Hoffman donated the maximum legal amount, $7,000, to Ossoff’s campaign for the 2025-2026 cycle.

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So Talarico is lying. Again.

So weird.

It sure seems that way.

And he's traveled out of state to get money from those donors.

And Kimmel just laughs.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | JAMES TALARICO | JEFFREY EPSTEIN | SENATE | TEXAS
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