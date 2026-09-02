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Mullin Safe After Emergency Plane Landing in Washington, D.C.

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Sep 02, 2026 5:13 PM
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Mullin Safe After Emergency Plane Landing in Washington, D.C.
AP Photo/Cliff Owen

Everyone is safe after a plane carrying Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin had to make an emergency landing on Wednesday.

“The United States Coast Guard pilots made the single engine landing feel routine,” Mullin posted to X on Wednesday. 

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“No panic, just straight professionalism. After we landed, the pilots told me that was a first for them! We could not have been in better hands,” he added.

Mullin’s post was in response to a post from an independent local news account pointing out that a Coast Guard plane ended up back at Reagan National Airport. The account said that 14 other people were on the plane. 

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There was another recent aviation concern involving Marine One, the president's helicopter, coming too close to a plane at the same airport, and now the National Transportation Safety Board is looking into it, according to ABC News. A similar incident occurred earlier in August, according to Fox News.  

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News Topics DHS | MARKWAYNE MULLIN | NATIONAL SECURITY
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