Mullin Safe After Emergency Plane Landing in Washington, D.C.

Everyone is safe after a plane carrying Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin had to make an emergency landing on Wednesday.

“The United States Coast Guard pilots made the single engine landing feel routine,” Mullin posted to X on Wednesday.

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“No panic, just straight professionalism. After we landed, the pilots told me that was a first for them! We could not have been in better hands,” he added.

The United States Coast Guard pilots made the single engine landing feel routine. No panic, just straight professionalism. After we landed, the pilots told me that was a first for them! We could not have been in better hands. https://t.co/ckhCkJbsRX — Secretary Markwayne Mullin (@SecMullinDHS) September 2, 2026

Mullin’s post was in response to a post from an independent local news account pointing out that a Coast Guard plane ended up back at Reagan National Airport. The account said that 14 other people were on the plane.

A plane carrying DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin was forced to make an emergency landing today.



According to reporting from Fox News, the plane landed at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport after an engine failure.https://t.co/8h79dVG86B — Ethan Buchanan (@_ethanbuchanan) September 2, 2026

There was another recent aviation concern involving Marine One, the president's helicopter, coming too close to a plane at the same airport, and now the National Transportation Safety Board is looking into it, according to ABC News. A similar incident occurred earlier in August, according to Fox News.

The FAA released air traffic control audio from the miscommunication involving Marine One as President Trump departed the White House near Reagan National Airport.



The recordings capture controllers managing aircraft after additional air traffic was not stopped during the… pic.twitter.com/TkadZiTBUy — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 6, 2026

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