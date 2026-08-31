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Here's Trump's Response to Latest Iran Strikes

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Aug 31, 2026 10:01 AM
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Here's Trump's Response to Latest Iran Strikes
X/The White House

After a quiet month in terms of strikes between Iran and the United States, President Donald Trump told Fox News that the U.S. will respond to the Islamic Republic’s Sunday night strikes at American military bases in Jordan.

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"We're going to hit them hard," he told the outlet. 

"There will be a response,” Trump added.

The U.S. first struck Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz, as there was a likelihood that Iran was going to lay mines in the waterway, according to NBC News.

“U.S. forces took limited, precise action against IRGC minelaying forces posing an imminent threat in the Strait of Hormuz,” U.S. Central Command posted to X on Sunday night. “In essence, Iran created the threat and the U.S. military eliminated it to protect civilian mariners, commercial shipping, and the free flow of global commerce.”

The scuffle comes as the American strategy has recently emphasized economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic and countries that have financial ties with the country through “Operation Economic Outcast.”

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One of the first to get called out by the Treasury Department was a bank in the United Arab Emirates.

“Today, under Operation Economic Outcast, [the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network proposed a rule that would revoke Banque Misr UAE’s correspondent banking access to U.S. financial institutions,” the department posted last week. 

“Additionally, Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned Bank Melli Dubai manager Reza Mohammad Taeedi, along with a Hong Kong-based front company that has helped launder funds for a sanctioned Iranian exchange house. Operation Economic Outcast is severing the remaining financial lifelines that sustain the Iranian regime,” the department continued. 

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News Topics IRAN | DONALD TRUMP | FOREIGN POLICY | NATIONAL SECURITY | UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
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