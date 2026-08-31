Here's Trump's Response to Latest Iran Strikes

After a quiet month in terms of strikes between Iran and the United States, President Donald Trump told Fox News that the U.S. will respond to the Islamic Republic’s Sunday night strikes at American military bases in Jordan.

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"We're going to hit them hard," he told the outlet.

President Trump says the United States will respond to the Iranian missile attack on U.S. forces overnight.



"We're going to hit them hard," President Trump told Fox News. "There will be a response." pic.twitter.com/sjLOLSxm4g — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) August 31, 2026

"There will be a response,” Trump added.

The U.S. first struck Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz, as there was a likelihood that Iran was going to lay mines in the waterway, according to NBC News.

🚫CLAIM: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed in a recent statement that strikes by U.S. forces to prevent the IRGC from placing mines in the Strait of Hormuz were an “act of aggression.” This claim is absolutely FALSE.



✅FACT: U.S. forces took limited,… pic.twitter.com/XLx8xNTHto — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) August 31, 2026

“U.S. forces took limited, precise action against IRGC minelaying forces posing an imminent threat in the Strait of Hormuz,” U.S. Central Command posted to X on Sunday night. “In essence, Iran created the threat and the U.S. military eliminated it to protect civilian mariners, commercial shipping, and the free flow of global commerce.”

The scuffle comes as the American strategy has recently emphasized economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic and countries that have financial ties with the country through “Operation Economic Outcast.”

One of the first to get called out by the Treasury Department was a bank in the United Arab Emirates.

“Today, under Operation Economic Outcast, [the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network proposed a rule that would revoke Banque Misr UAE’s correspondent banking access to U.S. financial institutions,” the department posted last week.

Treasury promised to sever every economic lifeline Tehran has left and finally end the threat of the Iranian regime. We also warned that Iran’s enablers cannot continue to enjoy access to the U.S. dollar and the global financial system. Banque Misr UAE decided to find out the… https://t.co/bMPIrlbrFF — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) August 28, 2026

“Additionally, Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned Bank Melli Dubai manager Reza Mohammad Taeedi, along with a Hong Kong-based front company that has helped launder funds for a sanctioned Iranian exchange house. Operation Economic Outcast is severing the remaining financial lifelines that sustain the Iranian regime,” the department continued.

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