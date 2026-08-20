Trump's Congressional Guru to Leave Role Soon: 'One of the Toughest Jobs'

White House legislative director James Braid is exiting his role at the end of September, according to President Donald Trump.

The development comes as the president has had a largely cooperative relationship with Congress, most notably with the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” but has sparred with the Senate over the push for the “SAVE America Act” and “Reconciliation 3.0”

Advertisement

“James Braid, our Director of Legislative Affairs, will be leaving the White House in September. James has played a critical role in our many accomplishments with Congress, including THE ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL, beating the Democrats in two shutdown showdowns, passing the GENIUS Act, defeating a record number of War Powers resolutions, and the confirmation of my Cabinet at the fastest rate in decades,” Trump posted to Truth Social on Thursday.

James Braid had one of the toughest jobs in the entire Administration as White House Legislative Director and delivered for President Trump at every turn. He played a critical role in all of the administration’s achievements in Congress: largest tax cut ever, resources to carry… — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 20, 2026

“This has been, and will continue to be, the most successful Republican Congress in History. Thank you, James, for your service to our Nation!” he said.

This is the second major White House departure in recent weeks, as White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is also leaving her position at the end of August to focus on her family. Both staffers are leaving on positive terms with the president, as Leavitt will remain in Trump's outside orbit, and it’s unclear who will fill either position in the future.

"I am profoundly grateful to President Trump and Vice President [JD Vance] for the opportunity to be a part of this extraordinary team, and to serve in an administration that has worked with the Congress to deliver the largest tax relief in American history, the resources necessary to secure the border and build the wall across two reconciliation bills, the fastest confirmation of the cabinet in twenty years, and defeating two Democratic shutdowns," Braid posted.

I am profoundly grateful to President Trump and Vice President @JDVance for the opportunity to be a part of this extraordinary team, and to serve in an administration that has worked with the Congress to deliver the largest tax relief in American history, the resources necessary… https://t.co/fF37xDnwM5 pic.twitter.com/DCNku09Eet — JamesBraid (@JamesCBraid) August 20, 2026

James Braid has served his country with distinction and led the White House’s Office of Legislative Affairs with extraordinary skill. His great friendship, unwavering commitment, and tireless work ethic have helped House and Senate Republicans advance President Trump’s America… — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) August 20, 2026

Advertisement

Vice President JD Vance posted to X that “James Braid had one of the toughest jobs in the entire Administration as White House Legislative Director and delivered for President Trump at every turn.”

Speaker Mike Johnson also spoke highly of Braid, saying that he “helped House and Senate Republicans advance President Trump’s America First agenda in spite of our razor-thin majorities, and he has played an essential role in delivering historic results for the American people.”

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.