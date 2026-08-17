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Could Future Conversations With Kim Jong Un Be In the Works?

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Aug 17, 2026 6:04 PM
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Could Future Conversations With Kim Jong Un Be In the Works?
AP Photo/ Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump says that Kim Jong Un has gotten back to him about a future conversation. 

He announced Sunday that the United States would be scaling down the amount of joint military exercises it does with South Korea.

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“When I called recently [the] president of South Korea, who I like, I think he’s very nice, actually, but I called him, I said, 'Would you like to give us a little hand? We don’t need help with Iran, but if you’d like, give us a hand with Iran.' He said, ‘no thanks,’” Trump explained. 

“And I said, wait a minute. We have 39,000 soldiers over there, guarding you from Kim Jong Un, your next-door neighbor, and you’re not going to help us on a very easy military operation in Iran? That’s strange,” he added.

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The president echoed a similar sentiment to his comments on Trump Social on Sunday, where he said that North Korea has been “unthreatening and respectful” with him in office.

“Based on my very good relationship with Kim Jong Un, of North Korea, I am not happy with the fact that the United States has, long ago, agreed to participate in Joint Military Exercises with South Korea,” he added.

The last summit between Trump and the North Korean leader was in 2019, during the president’s first term in office. 

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News Topics NORTH KOREA | DONALD TRUMP | FOREIGN POLICY | SOUTH KOREA | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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