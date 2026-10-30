The BBC Gets Community Noted for This Headline About Slain Islamic Cleric

The BBC was embarrassed by a Community Note it received on a story about the death of Sheik Yahaya Ibrahim Masussuka in Nigeria. Masussuka was shot and killed outside his house in the Dutsin-Ma area of Katsina State by two men riding on a motorcycle.

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The BBC described Masussuka as "controversial."

Controversial Islamic cleric shot dead in northern Nigeria https://t.co/PrkyDG0WAd — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 27, 2026

But the Community Note indicates that Masussuka was a moderate Sufi preacher who called for interfaith dialogue and a rejection of violent extremism.

The jihadist group Ansaru later claimed responsibility for the attack, which also killed Adamu Abubakar, an associate of Masussuka's.

He was only “controversial” to Muslim extremists. — Rebecca Tucker (@RebeccaTucker85) October 28, 2026

And the editors at the BBC, apparently.

So the BBC is calling a LEGITIMATE peace activist "controversial" because he opposes the violent radical muslims that the BBC had been so evilly defending for several decades.



Leftist are f***ing evil. pic.twitter.com/IdaPw7LqAk — torquemada (@torquemada70421) October 28, 2026

There's no other way to interpret that.

Take a look at the headline and contrast that with the Community Note. And then ask yourself why you would ever believe anything the BBC reports. — Suzy (@wadesgirlie) October 28, 2026

They have been caught deceptively editing President Trump's speeches. So we should not trust them at all.

There is something seriously wrong at the BBC.



This is the headline they used for a Muslim peace activist who was murdered by an Islamist group for preaching against radicalism. https://t.co/c6atcvgUuW — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 28, 2026

It's despicable but completely on-brand for the BBC.

BBC is so awful.



This is an horrible headline framing for a cleric killed because he was known to preach against extremism. https://t.co/YDXPjci6oD — dru. squatch (@hurtch) October 27, 2026

Thank goodness for Community Notes and social media setting the record straight on this.

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