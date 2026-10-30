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The BBC Gets Community Noted for This Headline About Slain Islamic Cleric

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 30, 2026 10:30 AM
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The BBC Gets Community Noted for This Headline About Slain Islamic Cleric
AP Photo/Kin Cheung

The BBC was embarrassed by a Community Note it received on a story about the death of Sheik Yahaya Ibrahim Masussuka in Nigeria. Masussuka was shot and killed outside his house in the Dutsin-Ma area of Katsina State by two men riding on a motorcycle.

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The BBC described Masussuka as "controversial." 

But the Community Note indicates that Masussuka was a moderate Sufi preacher who called for interfaith dialogue and a rejection of violent extremism.

The jihadist group Ansaru later claimed responsibility for the attack, which also killed Adamu Abubakar, an associate of Masussuka's.

And the editors at the BBC, apparently.

There's no other way to interpret that.

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They have been caught deceptively editing President Trump's speeches. So we should not trust them at all.

It's despicable but completely on-brand for the BBC.

Thank goodness for Community Notes and social media setting the record straight on this.

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News Topics AFRICA | ISLAM | ISLAMIC TERRORISM | NIGERIA | TERRORISM
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