NC-11 Drag Queens Come After GOP After Ad Shows Jamie Ager Hosted Event With 'Beer City Sisters'

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) dropped a new ad targeting Democrat Jamie Ager, who is running for the House in North Carolina's 11th District. That ad highlights how Ager hosted a "kid-friendly" festival at his farm that featured drag performer "nuns" who go by names like "Sister Domina Trix" and "Sister Helen Bedd."

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Democrat Jamie Ager (NC-11) hosted the drag queen barn dance featuring Sister Dominatrix and Sister Helen Holy in his barn with kids.



Last month, Ager wrote a check to Blue Ridge Pride whose family-friendly festival featured Divine Hullern and Will Pounder.



Jenny Ager talks… pic.twitter.com/O3EnXbeHWo — NCGOP (@NCGOP) October 22, 2026

Ager is the co-founder and CEO of Hickory Nut Gap Farm in Fairview, North Carolina, and the farm's website describes Ager as a "fourth-generation farmer" who built the business with his wife, Amy. According to a report by Breitbart, Ager is running a television ad promoting the farm's monthly barn dances, including a May 4, 2019 "Fantasy Festival at the Farm" event. A now-locked Facebook post for the event encouraged attendees to "put on your fairy wings or Vader helmet" and advertised "interactive games for all ages" including a costume contest for children 13 and older and a separate one for children ages 12 and younger. Ticket prices were also geared towards children, including free admission for children ages four and under.

Now the drag queens who were mentioned in the ad, along with other LGBTQ activists has started targeting Republicans in response to the ad. This includes "Nova Jyna" and "Will Pounder" posted videos on Facebook to address the ad. "Sister Domina Trix" posted a "cease and desist" on Facebook claiming the ad was AI generated.

On October 23, another drag performer, "Divinity Holeburn" posted on Facebook about a space in Asheville for a dance party. "Jamie Ager win party?" Holeburn wrote. One commenter replied, "Clearly Jamie Ager himself does. We just need to go from casual handshake to new BFF’s already."

"Everything and everyone in this video is a 100 percent fake AI generated video," the post from Tara Elisabeth Schlayer read. "North Carolina Republican Party have messaged and emailed and posted a comment of this CEASE AND DESIST NOTICE from Sister Domina Trix (Tara Schlayer) regarding your fake news reel. You are hereby directed to immediately cease and desist from using my name, likeness and any AI-generated video or moving image depicting me without my express permission."

Blue Ridge Pride, which was also featured in the ad, also issued a cease and desist about the ad, calling it "garish" and appalling. The letter, written by Madison Root, President of Blue Ridge Pride, demanded the ad be pulled from the air immediately. In a separate statement, Blue Ridge Pride then admitted that Ager applied for sponsorship at the 2026 Pride Festival, but that his "application was denied and the accompanying funds returned."

And in an Instagram post, the Beer City Sisters shows members of the group had the nicknames featured in the ad at the time of the event.



What's most notable is that after the ad began running, Hickory Nut Gap's Facebook page locked the 2019 post featuring the "Beer City Sisters," in which Ager's business called them the "most benevolent of all our guests" and said they were "honored" to have the Beer City Sisters join them. "These altruistic nuns are on a mission to promote and celebrate diversity, social awareness, universal joy, and eradicate the stigma of guilt. The sisters serve our local community through the use of self expression and irreverent humor for advocacy, education, outreach and philanthropy! And they look fantastic doing so!" the post read.

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This is a major development right before the campaign. It proves that Ager has a radical agenda that's too extreme for North Carolina, and voters should be aware of it before heading to the polls next week.

“Liberal Jamie Ager is sending his left-wing army to attack his political opponents after being exposed for hosting events exposing young children to inappropriate performances from individuals like Sister Domina Trix and Sister Helen Bedd. The NRCC stands by the ad, and Ager owes North Carolina voters answers for why he’s trying to push sexualized performers onto kids.” – NRCC Spokesman Reilly Richardson

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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