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Harmeet Dhillon Slams AG Rob Bonta Over California's Broken Election System

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 20, 2026 4:00 PM
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Harmeet Dhillon Slams AG Rob Bonta Over California's Broken Election System
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Yesterday, we told you about Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon's interview with "60 Minutes," where she pointed out the obvious about election security. The show said, with a straight face, that "there are very few people who are noncitizens who end up voting" and that efforts to curb this "sow distrust about the whole election system."

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Dhillon rightly pointed out that the opposite is true.

"It's not to sow distrust," she said. "The distrust is there. And so, all of these kinds of crimes are being prosecuted now for the first time really, in volume. And look, even the Biden administration prosecuted 13 people for noncitizen voting."

But the numbers aren't tiny, as Dhillon pointed out to California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

Bonta tried to minimize the problems California has.

The only acceptable number of noncitizen voters is zero.

It's flawed by design. There's a reason it takes California ages to count ballots on election day when other states and entire foreign countries do it in hours.

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Bingo.

The Left often ignores crime and then pretends crime is down, so they're likely ignoring voter fraud and pretending it's not a big problem.

That makes fertile ground for a lot of fraud.

It should not be this hard to clean up our voter rolls. If the so-called defenders of democracy really cared, they'd do that. But it's clear they don't care; they want messed up, dysfunctional election systems they can manipulate.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

Help us tell the truth about the SAVE America Act and how it will prevent voter fraud. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CALIFORNIA | ELECTION INTEGRITY | HARMEET K. DHILLON | ROB BONTA
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