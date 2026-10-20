Harmeet Dhillon Slams AG Rob Bonta Over California's Broken Election System

Yesterday, we told you about Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon's interview with "60 Minutes," where she pointed out the obvious about election security. The show said, with a straight face, that "there are very few people who are noncitizens who end up voting" and that efforts to curb this "sow distrust about the whole election system."

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Dhillon rightly pointed out that the opposite is true.

"It's not to sow distrust," she said. "The distrust is there. And so, all of these kinds of crimes are being prosecuted now for the first time really, in volume. And look, even the Biden administration prosecuted 13 people for noncitizen voting."

But the numbers aren't tiny, as Dhillon pointed out to California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

Bonta tried to minimize the problems California has.

Let’s be clear about the facts: California has more than 23 million registered voters — the 28 cases of alleged voter fraud announced this morning represent .0001% of that total.



Isolated cases of voter fraud occur in red and blue states alike. As I’ve said repeatedly, any… pic.twitter.com/8tCWFDZ5Dp — Rob Bonta (@AGRobBonta) October 20, 2026

The only acceptable number of noncitizen voters is zero.

In 2017, Los Angeles County ALONE was shown to have over 1 million illegitimate entries on the voter rolls — dead, moved, non-citizen, ineligible. You can stop gaslighting the public, and start admitting that California has a grossly flawed system of election administration. https://t.co/JrhQZyNMBp — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) October 20, 2026

It's flawed by design. There's a reason it takes California ages to count ballots on election day when other states and entire foreign countries do it in hours.

It’s not flawed if it’s by design. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 20, 2026

Bingo.

Such a stupid red herring to declare that arrests = crimes committed in any category. What percentage of shoplifters are arrested in L.A.? — Lex Jurgen (@Lex_Jurgen) October 20, 2026

The Left often ignores crime and then pretends crime is down, so they're likely ignoring voter fraud and pretending it's not a big problem.

One county.



More than a *million* illegitimate voter files.



And still, elected Democrats in California exclaim “nothing to see here.” https://t.co/9ugEXLzNQp — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 20, 2026

That makes fertile ground for a lot of fraud.

It should not be this hard to clean up our voter rolls. If the so-called defenders of democracy really cared, they'd do that. But it's clear they don't care; they want messed up, dysfunctional election systems they can manipulate.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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