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The Feds Busted a Major Noncitizen Voting Ring in California

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Oct 19, 2026 2:30 PM
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The Feds Busted a Major Noncitizen Voting Ring in California
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Federal authorities announced the arrests of more than two dozen foreign nationals in California on Monday.

The suspects are facing charges for illegally registering and voting in U.S. elections, according to Spectrum News.

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The statewide sweep is part of a Trump administration effort to root out noncitizen voting ahead of next month's midterm elections, even though data shows that the problem is incredibly rare, difficult to prove and has not been shown to change the outcome of races.

The arrests also reflect a further escalation in a simmering voter roll fight between the federal government and California that came into focus last week when the Justice Department sued the state and later warned that local election workers who knowingly process or tabulate ballots submitted by noncitizen voters are at risk of investigation and potential prosecution.

The Justice Department said all of those arrested as part of a sweep dubbed Operation Protect the Vote are lawful permanent residents — but not U.S. citizens who are permitted to legally vote. They are charged with crimes including making false statements on a naturalization application and submitting fraudulent voter registrations.

The New York Post noted that most of the arrestees “allegedly cast illegal ballots.”

Alexander Muñoz, a 72-year-old Belizean national, allegedly registered to vote in September 2019, claiming he was a citizen. He voted in 2020 and twice in 2022 and 2024 and allegedly lied on his naturalization application. He faces felony charges, including false statements on the application.

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The DOJ sued California last week, claiming over 20,000 likely noncitizens are still on the state’s voter rolls. It is demanding that those ballots be set aside until the voters’ citizenship is verified.

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Attorney General Todd Blanche said, "State-facilitated voter fraud is unacceptable in the United States of America."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom called the lawsuit “a sad, desperate attempt by Trump to use his politicized Justice Department to try to suppress California voters.”

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News Topics CALIFORNIA | DOJ | DONALD TRUMP | ELECTION INTEGRITY | VOTER ID
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