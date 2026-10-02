A Journalist Calls for the Release of Christa Pike Following Botched Execution

There really isn't any criminal the Left won't defend, is there? In 1995, Christa Pike murdered Colleen Slemmer after torturing the 19-year-old woman, including carving a pentagram into Slemmer's chest. For more than 30 years, Slemmer's mother has waited to get back a piece of her daughter's skull, a sick "trophy" Christa Pike kept after she bashed Slemmer's head in with a rock. Pike even showed the piece of the skull to others.

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Pike was set to be executed on Wednesday. The 6th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a stay that delayed the execution for several hours until the U.S. Supreme Court weighed in and said it could proceed. Pike, reportedly, had requested an all-woman execution team and after two rounds of the lethal injection, Pike did not die. As our Matt Vespa reported earlier, Pike likely now has brain damage.

Now a writer with The Spectator is calling for Pike to be freed from prison, going so far as to call the victim "wretched" and arguing Pike has served enough time for the heinous crime.

With all due regard for the sensitivities of her wretched victim’s mother, it would be cruel to put her through death by injection twice. She has been executed once; that, even supporters of the death penalty must agree, is enough. Perhaps, since it is now 30 years since her… pic.twitter.com/YwOabZ4E0F — The Spectator 🇺🇸 (@TheSpectator) October 1, 2026

Here's more of this drivel:

Before the botched execution overnight, she challenged her sentence on the basis that the judge hadn’t taken her childhood sexual abuse into consideration, but in the event, the Supreme Court allowed the execution to go ahead. So it did. Pike is 50. When she was 18 she and her then-boyfriend, Tadaryl Shipp, beat, tortured and killed 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer, whom they had met at a job training camp for troubled teenagers. The killing was gruesome enough but there was uproar when it was found that an inverted pentagram had been incised onto Colleen’s body, giving the murder a satanic aspect. Pike was sentenced to death in 1996 and the victim’s mother, May Martinez, was among those who wanted the execution to happen. Speaking to NBC News after the botched execution, she said: “It was a mess.” ... With all due regard for the sensitivities of her wretched victim’s mother, it would be cruel to put her through death by injection twice. She has been executed once; that, even supporters of the death penalty must agree, is enough. Perhaps, since it is now 30 years since her conviction, it is time to free her.

This writer, a woman, has to ask: is there anything women are held accountable for these days? Lindsay Clancy can't be held accountable for murdering her three young children. The Cornell Jane Doe can't be held responsible for her actions at a party two years ago. Christa Pike cannot be held accountable for the cold-blooded murder of Colleen Slemmer.

Do we have agency or not?

The support for the 19th Amendment leaving my body right now pic.twitter.com/I2Hs8mrq8V — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) October 2, 2026

Hard to make a case against this, frankly.

They moved from “don’t try to execute her again” to “eh fck it, let her go free” in like five minutes — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 2, 2026

Of course they did.

Have we tried hitting her on the head with asphalt chunks? For an hour. pic.twitter.com/oApVgBQ6f4 — Mario (@NerfFries) October 2, 2026

What Pike did was horrific, and the other crime is it took three decades to try to exact justice for the crime.

Free her? Are you insane? She hasn’t even served out her sentence for the attempted murder she committed in prison, let alone the sadistic torture and murder of a young girl. https://t.co/GeB7TFe5jw — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 1, 2026

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Criminals, no matter how vile, get a pass. Especially and specifically if they're women.

Notice the article didn't call for Pike's accomplice, Tadaryl Shipp, to be freed. In fact, this writer hasn't noticed anyone calling for Shipp — who was sentenced to life — to be freed. Weird, isn't it? Then again, he's a man, so he must be punished for his crimes.

There have always been squishes and champions of reform but in my life I don’t think I’ve ever seen this many people who are just emphatically pro-crime. https://t.co/nxXm2v2KRJ — David Hines (@hradzka) October 2, 2026

That's exactly what this is. The Left is now pro-crime. They're no longer just soft on crime, but actively and vocally in favor of crime, especially when that crime is carried out by one of their preferred demographic groups. That's why they support cashless bail, reduce felonies to misdemeanors, want to defund the police, and push to abolish prisons. There's no sympathy for the victims, or their families, or any sense of obligation to the concept of justice and keeping society civil.

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