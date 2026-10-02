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It Seems Marjorie Taylor Greene Suggests the FlyDubai Hijacking Was a False Flag Operation

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 02, 2026 7:00 AM
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It Seems Marjorie Taylor Greene Suggests the FlyDubai Hijacking Was a False Flag Operation
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

On Wednesday, a FlyDubai flight en route to Tel Aviv was hijacked. The co-pilot, the suspected terrorist, reportedly stabbed the captain in the cockpit. The captain opened the door, allowing the crew to regain control of the aircraft and subdue the hijacker. Reserve pilots on board made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia, and all passengers are safe. 

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But you knew the false-flag allegations would pour in, and former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) seems to be among them. She tweeted that there shouldn’t be oxygen masks hanging, since during the attack the plane descended tens of thousands of feet within seconds. Lady, the masks are deployed only when cabin pressure is lost, not during rapid descents. 

Progressive Ana Kasparian, a notable anti-Israel commentator, also fanned the false flag flames. 

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What is a legitimate line of inquiry is how the hijacker, an Omani national, was able to board the flight. You cannot land in Israel with a passport from a country that does not have diplomatic relations with the Jewish State, and Oman is one of them. 

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News Topics ISLAMIC TERRORISM | ISRAEL | MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE
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