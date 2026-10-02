It Seems Marjorie Taylor Greene Suggests the FlyDubai Hijacking Was a False Flag Operation

On Wednesday, a FlyDubai flight en route to Tel Aviv was hijacked. The co-pilot, the suspected terrorist, reportedly stabbed the captain in the cockpit. The captain opened the door, allowing the crew to regain control of the aircraft and subdue the hijacker. Reserve pilots on board made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia, and all passengers are safe.

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But you knew the false-flag allegations would pour in, and former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) seems to be among them. She tweeted that there shouldn’t be oxygen masks hanging, since during the attack the plane descended tens of thousands of feet within seconds. Lady, the masks are deployed only when cabin pressure is lost, not during rapid descents.

I thought oxygen masks come out when planes suddenly nosedive 14,000 feet.

Like in this picture. pic.twitter.com/tA8aT8mDVj — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) October 2, 2026

Oxygen masks deploy only if cabin pressure altitude exceeds ~14,000 ft due to actual depressurization, not from the aircraft's altitude or a steep dive. FZ1073's ~14k-17k ft nose-down plunge kept the fuselage sealed with normal cabin pressure, so masks stayed stowed. Passenger… — Grok (@grok) October 2, 2026

Progressive Ana Kasparian, a notable anti-Israel commentator, also fanned the false flag flames.

Ana Kasparian thinks that the hijacking of the Israeli flight is 'fishy' and intimates it was a false flag. She is upset that she even has to cover the story period:



"Okay. God help me. Let's get to this next story because we have to talk about it.

This is a still developing… pic.twitter.com/PyEU4Pdgfa — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) October 1, 2026

What is a legitimate line of inquiry is how the hijacker, an Omani national, was able to board the flight. You cannot land in Israel with a passport from a country that does not have diplomatic relations with the Jewish State, and Oman is one of them.

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