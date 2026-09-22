Fred Clark Would Withhold Federal Funds From States That Don't Bend the Knee to His Abortion Agenda

Democrat Fred Clark, who is running for Congress in Wisconsin's 7th District, has a plan to circumvent the Supreme Court's ruling in Dobbs and undermine red states' pro-life laws.

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He supported taxpayer-funded "Support Planned Parenthood" license plates in Wisconsin.

Democrat Fred Clark Backed Taxpayer-Funded ‘Support Planned Parenthood’ License Plate Plan in Wisconsin https://t.co/S6if5TwHl5 via @BreitbartNews — Nomad (@johnross27nov1) August 30, 2026

Clark not only supports wider proliferation of the abortion pill and refuses to list any restrictions on access to the dangerous drug, but he's also running on a platform to "codify a right to sell and distribute mifepristone and other abortion drugs" as part of interstate commerce.

Nor does Clark support any limits on abortion. In fact, he supports the passage of the Women's Health Protection Act, "creating a new legal protection for the right to provide and access abortion, free from medically unnecessary restrictions and bans."

He also supports repealing the Hyde Amendment, which would allow federal funds to be used for abortions.

But what happens in red states like Texas, where pro-life laws are the norm? Clark has a plan for that. He wants to force all states to accept his radical abortion agenda and require them to provide care at all stages of pregnancy.

On his campaign website, Clark makes several abortion-related promises if he's elected to Congress, including the aforementioned passage of the Women's Health Protection Act, expanding Medicare to "cover more of women's unique health care needs," and the key provision: "requiring states receiving federal funds to guarantee to provide medically indicated care to all women before, during, and after pregnancy."

To do that, Clark would support withholding federal funding from pro-life states across a variety of areas, including higher education, workforce training, infrastructure like highways and bridges, public transit, airports and transportation infrastructure, emergency management and disaster relief, and homeland security.

Under Clark's plan, any state that protected the life of the unborn would be denied all federal funding. This would be catastrophic for states like Florida, where there are considerable limits on abortion and where hurricanes happen frequently. Texas is also impacted by hurricanes and tornadoes, and Clark would withhold funding from those communities as well.

Meanwhile, Clark's opponent, Michael Alfonso, is endorsed by both Pro-Life Wisconsin and Catholic Vote.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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