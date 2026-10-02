What Affordability? David Crowley's Budget Raises Taxes, Charges for Access to County Parks

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley's newest budget was just released, and as we all knew, it raises taxes again. Of course, the media are lying and saying taxes are going down, which isn't true. Bills are up, and so are tax levies. Crowley has raised taxes every year he's been in office.

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David Crowley's 2027 Milwaukee County budget is out. As widely expected, it includes yet another tax increase!



Notably, there is $22 million of reserve funds used, much of it to offset ongoing operating expenses (this is kicking the can down the road in an election year by… pic.twitter.com/kjWRoPuCnx — Chad Doran (@doranchad) October 1, 2026

"County spending once again outpaces expected revenues," Doran wrote. "And includes a 2.55 percent levy increase, the max the county could do. There are also new fees and fee increases for users of the airport, parks, and the zoo!"

Crowley plans to charge Milwaukee residents and visitors to park at the County's parks and the lakefront, calling it a "creative solution."

🚨 BREAKING: David Crowley just announced that he's going to start charging you for parking at Milwaukee County's parks and lakefronts. pic.twitter.com/EBx8w9wd23 — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) October 1, 2026

"My budget introduces a creative solution," Crowley said. "A paid parking pilot program at high-demand locations such as the lakefront. This proposal creates a more sustainable funding model by asking those who choose to park in our busiest locations to help fund those costs."

And Crowley bragged about raising taxes.

🚨 WATCH: David Crowley brags about nearly doubling the sales tax in Milwaukee County to make up for his inability to keep the county in good fiscal health. pic.twitter.com/C28hi5zwhK — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) October 1, 2026

"The collective work to pass the bipartisan shared revenue deal known as Wisconsin Act 12 have made historic impact on our bottom line," he said. Yeah, it made Milwaukee County pay historically high sales tax rates.

Surprised he didn't have cake to celebrate his budget announcement.

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