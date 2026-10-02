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What Affordability? David Crowley's Budget Raises Taxes, Charges for Access to County Parks

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 02, 2026 1:15 PM
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What Affordability? David Crowley's Budget Raises Taxes, Charges for Access to County Parks
AP Photo/Kayla Wolf

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley's newest budget was just released, and as we all knew, it raises taxes again. Of course, the media are lying and saying taxes are going down, which isn't true. Bills are up, and so are tax levies. Crowley has raised taxes every year he's been in office.

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"County spending once again outpaces expected revenues," Doran wrote. "And includes a 2.55 percent levy increase, the max the county could do. There are also new fees and fee increases for users of the airport, parks, and the zoo!"

Crowley plans to charge Milwaukee residents and visitors to park at the County's parks and the lakefront, calling it a "creative solution."

"My budget introduces a creative solution," Crowley said. "A paid parking pilot program at high-demand locations such as the lakefront. This proposal creates a more sustainable funding model by asking those who choose to park in our busiest locations to help fund those costs."

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And Crowley bragged about raising taxes.

"The collective work to pass the bipartisan shared revenue deal known as Wisconsin Act 12 have made historic impact on our bottom line," he said. Yeah, it made Milwaukee County pay historically high sales tax rates.

Surprised he didn't have cake to celebrate his budget announcement.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ECONOMY | TAXES | WISCONSIN
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