Michigan Just Removed Thousands of Sex Offenders From Its Registry, Including Larry Nassar

A decade ago, the nation watched as Larry Nassar, an osteopathic physician who worked at Michigan State University and as a physician for USA Gymnastics, was charged and tried for sexually abusing young women and girls. He often presented the abuse as legitimate medical treatment.

Advertisement

Nassar had hundreds of victims, including Olympians Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, and Jordyn Wieber.

In 2017, Nassar pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography, and he was prosecuted separately for seven counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Ingham County. He pleaded guilty to those charges, too. Between all the cases, Nasar was sentenced to hundreds of years behind bars.

Despite that, the state of Michigan has just removed him, and thousands of other sex offenders, from its registry.

Michigan removes more than 20,000 sex offenders from registry, including the infamous Larry Nassarhttps://t.co/kKASmJBtfo — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) October 1, 2026

Here's more:

Disgraced Team USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar has been quietly removed from the Michigan Sex Offender Registry list. Nassar, who served as team doctor for the national gymnastics team from 1996 to 2014, used his position to exploit hundreds of young athletes, including medal-winning Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles and Aly Raisman. He is currently serving multiple prison sentences lasting decades after being convicted on multiple counts of sexual abuse and child pornography in both federal and state court. According to the Eaton County (Michigan) Prosecutor's Office, the 63-year-old is among more than 20,000 people whose names have been removed from the sex offender list after the Michigan State Police recently purged thousands of individuals from the database whose crimes happened before July 1, 2011. A Michigan Supreme Court ruling on September 9 said that amendments to the Sex offender Registration Act issued in 2021 cannot be used to retroactively require registration due to older incidents, leading to the purge of the database. The prosecutor's office wrote on social media that: 'The Michigan Supreme Court's decision to eliminate SORA requirements for these offenders is deeply concerning. Our community, along with the victims of these crimes, expected the registry to provide a measure of protection and awareness—assurances that have now been removed by the Court's ruling.'

Despicable and disgusting.

A society that feels safe, trust it's neighbors, is financially sound is hard to manipulate. Chaos and pain makes people afraid and more suseptible to asking Daddy government to fix, when Daddy government caused the problem in the first place. https://t.co/1rJmIAOYDI — Nameless Grey Face (@GreyNameless) October 1, 2026

The chaos is the point.

And yet entirely believable.

Amazing, isn't it? Democrats — who control the Michigan state senate, the governor's seat, and the state Supreme Court by the way — have accused Republicans of being "pedophile protectors" for years. Every accusation is a confession, however. And this is more proof of that.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.