David Crowley's Race-Based Raise Scheme Just Got Worse

Yesterday, Townhall reported on Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley's plan to set aside $1 million for DEI-based raises for Milwaukee County employees. Despite raising taxes on homeowners and shoppers in the county, the budget explicitly set aside money to give raises to Milwaukee County employees, so long as they weren't white men.

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But the story gets worse. Crowley set aside $5 million for raises for every county employee who wasn't a white man.

WATCH: A huge update to a big exclusive we broke on Tuesday: Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley unlawfully and unconstitutionally set aside $5 million in raises for every county employee who was not a straight white male. https://t.co/cq9Tvv9NBd — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) October 1, 2026

"On Tuesday, we broke this story, a rather big one, of Crowley in his 2021 budget, admitting that he was going to use county dollars for salary adjustments explicitly aimed at getting white people out of traditional positions of power," O'Donnell said. "He wrote in his official budget summary, from the budget, you can go online and read it right now, you don't have to take my word for it, that Milwaukee County had too many people in traditional positions of power within county government who were straight white males."

"And that the budget explicitly aimed to fix this and to raise up non-white, non-male, and non-straight people by giving them salary adjustments that were rather not cleverly disguised as adjustments based on salary. That's still unlawful and unconstitutional," he continued. "If you use everyone who makes over $ 100,000 and everyone who makes under $ 100, 000 as the dividing line, but say, well, this is really because we know most minorities make under $100,000 in county government and most white people, especially straight white males, make over $ 100, 000. That's just a proxy for doing the racist crap that you want to do."

"He set aside $367,000 specifically to adjust salaries based on the person's race, ethnicity, or gender. That's as unconstitutional as it gets," O'Donnell said. "There's a mountain of case law that says you can't do this. It violates Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. It violates the 14th Amendment of the Constitution."

"Crowley unlawfully and unconstitutionally set aside $5 million in raises for every county employee who was not a straight white male."



It's not complicated. They just hate white people. @WILawLiberty https://t.co/NF4zh01mpl — RightWI (@RightWI1776) October 1, 2026

It's not complicated. Crowley's budget discriminated on the basis of race. Wisconsin is still a majority-white state, with 84.7 percent of the population not being people of color. The Democrats have now nominated a guy who made it his platform — and proudly so — to discriminate against them in employment and raises.

So on top of everything else, the incompetence, the criminal coddling, the health care mess he subjected MKW Employees to...

Crowley is a flat out RACIST. Shown here in stark black and white. https://t.co/i8Ic99N73r — Frankly Put (@IMFrankenblunt) October 1, 2026

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Democrats like Crowley don't see this as racism. They see it as "equality" and making up for "historical inequities." Now, the only question is: when does someone who worked for Milwaukee County file a massive discrimination lawsuit against Crowley and the county?

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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