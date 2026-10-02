Guess Who Might Return to the European Union

U.K. Prime Minister Andy Burnham wants to rejoin the European Union, or at the very least gather information about a potential reunion. It’s reportedly made French President Emmanuel Macron happy. That’s for sure (via The Guardian):
‘Welcome back,’ says Macron, as UK PM opens door to EU returnhttps://t.co/r8vWZorsVy— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 30, 2026
Senior Downing Street officials have been reaching out to thinktanks and pollsters as they look to test public support for the UK rejoining the EU.
Aides to Andy Burnham have been talking to EU experts in a range of organisations about how the public would view a promise to rejoin, as momentum builds behind including such a pledge in the next Labour manifesto.
Some in No 10 are keen to promise that Labour would at least negotiate over re-entry to the bloc, something Burnham has previously said he wants to see happen “in his lifetime”. Others are nervous, however, that making such a promise could revive the flagging political fortunes of Nigel Farage, the Reform UK leader.
Burnham used his first Labour conference speech as leader to announce a review of the options for Britain’s relationship with Europe, and added on Wednesday that these options should include rejoining entirely.
The prime minister told delegates on Tuesday: “Brexit has done more harm than good. So I will take the opportunity around the [UK-EU] summit to lay out to you, to lay out to the country, what I believe are the different options for Britain’s long-term relationship with our European partners.”
[…]
Alex Burghart, the Conservative deputy leader, said: “Labour cannot blame a democratic vote from over a decade ago for the consequences of their own economic decisions.”
The EU battle has always been interesting, as it seems to splinter the Conservatives without fail, ever since the Maastricht Treaty was brought up under John Major and again during the Brexit referendum.
We’ll see what happens.
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