Did David Crowley Violate the Civil Rights Act and the 14th Amendment With Race-Based Raises?

When Wisconsin voters go to the polls on November 3, they'll not just be choosing their next governor and state legislature. They'll also vote on three constitutional amendments. Townhall reported on those here, and they include an amendment that would prohibit the closure of churches during emergencies (including pandemics), limit the governor's line-item veto power, and prohibit DEI/affirmative action in government hiring and employment.

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That last one matters because Milwaukee County Executive and Democrat gubernatorial candidate David Crowley appears all-in on DEI policies. In fact, it sure looks like Crowley violated the 1964 Civil Rights Act and the 14th Amendment for setting aside more than $1 million of taxpayer dollars for race-based county employee raises.

On Tuesday's "Dan O'Donnell Show," we break a bombshell: Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley almost certainly violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the 14th Amendment to the Constitution by setting aside more than $1 million of taxpayer money for raises explicitly tied… — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) September 29, 2026

"David Crowley's 2021 proposed budget, which was, in fact, in large measure adopted by By the Milwaukee County Board and then implemented actually aimed to, 'remove white people from positions of power.' According to the executive summary of that budget, it says in black and white, the express purpose of David Crowley's very first full-year county budget ... this is the 2021 budget, this is the height of Woke One," O'Donnell said.

"This is, to the best of our understanding, who David Crowley is, what his priorities are, and how the people who he he surrounds himself with implement a DEI agenda in its most extreme form that doesn't just look to raise people who have been historically overlooked or downtrodden up," he continued, "but rather — and this is critical — take down the people who have traditionally been in the positions of power.

"Think I'm kidding? The budget say so explicitly: 'This budget, regardless of Milwaukee County's challenging fiscal situation, still manages to focus on achieving racial equity and put into action the three focus areas of our strategic plan,'" O'Donnell said. "'The first strategic focus aims to break the cycle of people in historic positions of power typically fitting the profile of straight white men, creating intentional inclusion ensures that decision-makers and influencers within Milwaukee County government represent the full diversity of all our residents.'"

Back in January, several Democrats — including Crowley — spoke out against that proposed constitutional amendment, which would put an end to their race-based DEI schemes. According to WPR, Crowley said that "equity-based efforts" are an important part of Milwaukee County's work.

"It's how we utilize the data to target resources, to target programs and investments most effectively, to provide the support where it's most needed," Crowley said.

In his government, that means denying white employees raises and positions of power.

That's racist.

Sumaiyah Clark, Milwaukee County's chief equity officer, said, "It's really our job to make sure that folks across Milwaukee County have what they need. And so [this amendment] threatens that, but it's written in a way where people wouldn't understand that."

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Hear that, Wisconsin voters? If you think government shouldn't dole out raises and resources based on race, gender, or other intersectionality issues, you're stupid.

And if high taxes and crazy levels of crime weren't enough - Dan O'Donnell finds that it appears that David Crowley set aside more than $1 million of TAXPAYER money for raises explicitly tied to county employees RACE AND GENDER. https://t.co/LiogXqeir7 — Sue (@PisarekSue) September 30, 2026

David Crowley will put this DEI policy into every aspect of Wisconsin's government and turn the entire state into a failure like Milwaukee County.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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