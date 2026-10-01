Embattled Democrat Don Davis Is Lying About His Support for Radical Trans Policies

Last month, we learned that Forward Pride, allies of Democrat Rep. Don Davis, promoted and published information about its booth at Greensboro Pride, an event that featured violent anti-Trump/anti-ICE merchandise, openly displayed adult toys, and drag performers interacting with young children. Forward Pride endorsed Davis, and Davis supports the group, saying, "The Forward Formula is crucial for actively involving everyday people in our state and nationwide public policy through effective consensus-building, which we need more than ever."

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That's who Davis is, and he knows it'll hurt him with North Carolina voters. Why? Because Davis just dropped an ad lying to North Carolinians about his record on boys in girls' sports and the radical trans agenda.

In a new TV ad, NC Dem Rep. Don Davis says there are "real concerns about fairness and safety" in sports.



"That’s why I believe states should decide what’s right for protecting women and girls, and North Carolina has decided." #NC01 pic.twitter.com/o8tLOZyPkP — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) September 30, 2026

"I spent my childhood on fields like this," Davis says in the ad. "And played football at the Air Force Academy. Fair competition was at the heart of those games, but let's be honest: there's real concern about fairness and safety. That's why I believe states should decide what's right for protecting women and girls and North Carolina has decided. I approve this message because there should always be a safe and fair space for women and girls in sports."

But Davis' record tells a different story. On January 14, 2025, Davis voted against the Protection of Women and Girls Act, which kept males out of women's sports. Davis was also an original co-sponsor of the 2023 Equality Act, which would allow biological men to compete against female athletes and allow men access to female locker rooms, bathrooms, and even domestic violence shelters.

Don Davis cosponsored The Equality Act, which has a provision that would specifically override state laws, forcing North Carolina schools to allow boys in girls' sports, bathrooms, locker rooms, etc. https://t.co/0mWpyX5noy — Torunn Sinclair (@TorunnSinclair) September 30, 2026

As for Davis' claim that states should decide? Well, his Equality Act would have overridden state laws, which means North Carolina's decision to protect women and girls would have been rendered moot.

Of course, Davis isn't the only Democrat running from his radical trans record. Marcy Kaptur in Ohio is doing the same thing, despite voting four times to allow men in women's sports; so is Sherrod Brown, who said laws prohibiting drag shows for minors "spread hate"; and Dan Osborn in Nebraska vows to be a trans ally if elected to Congress,

Don Davis runs more from his record than any other Member of Congress. He thinks if he runs fast enough that his record won't catch up with him. I think the voters of NC-1 are much smarter than he gives them credit for and that he will wish his words matched his actions. #ncpol https://t.co/N7o6lvJKmb — Clay McCreary (@ClayMcCreary) September 30, 2026

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Don Davis is trying to present himself as a moderate to fool North Carolina voters, but they know his record speaks for itself. It's clear that Don Davis doesn't care about fairness or safety — on or off the field. He sponsored and would likely vote for the Equality Act, which would allow males in female sports and spaces, while overriding state laws.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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