Sherrod Brown Is Hiding His Radical LGBTQ Agenda From Ohio Voters

Democrats are the party of the LGBTQ agenda. Earlier this month, James Talarico revealed that he cannot only name some Texas drag queens, but he also has favorite one as well. Dan Osborn in Nebraska vowed to be an ally to the LGBTQ community and its radical agenda despite running campaign ads to the contrary.

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And in Ohio, Sherrod Brown is not only lying about his LGBTQ record, too.

His campaign just released a new ad trying to rewrite his pro-LGBTQ history.

#OHSen: Former Sen. Sherrod Brown (D) is up on TV with this response spot on the trans issue --



Warren from Johnstown to camera:



"Here they go again, those same attacks against Sherrod Brown"



Mary from Granville:



"With everything going on, that's what they're talking about?"… pic.twitter.com/SdP8m6TcrL — Medium Buying (@MediumBuying) September 18, 2026

In 2023, Brown was excited to learn that Ohio had its first-ever drag queen food truck in Cincinnati. According to The Advocate, the nation's oldest and largest continuously running LGBTQ publication, Brown responded to the news by saying, "Oh, that's terrific news." The Advocate also calls Brown an ally who has "supported our community for decades."

Brown is also on-record criticizing states that restrict drag shows, calling the bills "anti-trans" legislation that "spreads hate."

"Well, about these laws, I think all this shows is that there’s still so much hate in this country, and by extension hate in politics. Politicians who introduce and support these prohibitive bills should be ashamed of themselves, and it’s my hope that their constituents see through these ugly efforts and push back on them. I don’t think these laws speak for the majority of this country and that most people understand how introducing these laws is just Republicans seeking to spread hate and divide us," he told The Advocate.

Brown also introduced the Equality Act five times in Congress — in 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, and 2023. The Equality Act would allow men in women's sports and spaces, and it would force Ohio's Catholic hospitals to perform or cover transgender surgeries that violate their religious beliefs.

Like James Talarico, Brown also has a favorite drag queen: Sugar Vermonte. Vermonte is behind the Maybe Cheese Born food truck hailed as the "first-ever drag queen food truck in the entire Midwest."

Vermonte, also known as David Gedert, said he's a "300-pound drag queen who is obsessed with melted cheese and pink glitter and I'm leaning into it."

Gedert lost the Libertarian primary for Ohio's 9th Congressional District. He is pro-illegal immigration, wants to "dismantle the prison-industrial complex," and will bring "radical overhaul" to the justice system, according to his campaign website.

He also introduced resolutions recognizing June as LGBTQ Pride Month eight times, from 2017 through 2024. Brown is on-record supporting dangerous and harmful genital mutilation surgeries for minors, wants to call pregnant women "pregnant persons," and says legislation to protect kids from gender mutilation procedures is "discriminatory."

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Ohio voters need to know where Brown stands on the issues, and they need to refuse to send him back to the Senate in November.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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