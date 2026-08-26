Dem Rep Who Tried to Storm Into an ICE Facility Will Have to Face the Music

A judge handed down a humiliating decision for Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ) over her antics at Delaney Hall in May 2025: you are not special. The location, an ICE detention facility in Newark, has been the site of numerous civil disturbances as leftists have tried to disrupt and outright storm the building. McIver tried to do that, leading to her assaulting federal immigration officers. Feelings are not evidence, facts, or legal shields, lady. McIver was slapped with a three-count indictment relating to assaulting federal agents (via Roll Call):

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Best view I’ve seen of Newark Mayor Baraka being arrested at ICE NJ on Friday and Rep. McIver (red jacket) obstructing, shoving law enforcement, and then hitting law enforcement.



Rep. Menendez came in with a hit too (right).



The reps then forced their way in.



Many crimes here. pic.twitter.com/ectE7sz5BV — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 10, 2025

UNBELIEVABLE! New footage shows Democrat Congresswoman, LaMonica McIver ASSAULTING an ICE agent. pic.twitter.com/SjZp4gPuRk — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 10, 2025

A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday that New Jersey Democratic Rep. LaMonica McIver is not immune from prosecution over a tense incident that unfolded outside an immigration detention center last year. The three-judge panel declined to toss out assault charges against her, even as McIver argued her arrest interfered with her legislative duties. In a statement, McIver said the court “got it wrong” and that she is “exploring every possible option.” “To protect the people, their elected representatives must be authorized to conduct oversight of the executive branch without fear of retaliation,” she said. McIver was indicted on three counts stemming from a May 2025 visit she and other lawmakers made to Delaney Hall in Newark, which houses people detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Prosecutors say McIver physically clashed with law enforcement officials.

🚨 The Third Circuit has allowed the prosecution of Democratic Rep. LaMonica McIver to proceed on two charges stemming from her confrontation with federal officers at a New Jersey ICE facility, while ordering reconsideration on whether a third charge is barred by immunity. pic.twitter.com/ui5hc5UktV — SCOTUS Wire (@scotus_wire) August 26, 2026

If convicted of all three, she faced up to 17 years behind bars. She’ll likely get suspended sentences, probation, and a ton of community service, though.

🚨 BREAKING: Federal court just THREW OUT ghetto Rep. LaMonica McIver’s motion to be IMMUNE from criminal charges when she assaulted ICE agents at a Newark NJ facility



She’s facing felonies and over a DECADE maximum if convicted 🔥



She even returned to the crime scene and said… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 26, 2026

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