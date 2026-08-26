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Dem Rep Who Tried to Storm Into an ICE Facility Will Have to Face the Music

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Aug 26, 2026 3:30 PM
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Dem Rep Who Tried to Storm Into an ICE Facility Will Have to Face the Music
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

A judge handed down a humiliating decision for Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ) over her antics at Delaney Hall in May 2025: you are not special. The location, an ICE detention facility in Newark, has been the site of numerous civil disturbances as leftists have tried to disrupt and outright storm the building. McIver tried to do that, leading to her assaulting federal immigration officers. Feelings are not evidence, facts, or legal shields, lady. McIver was slapped with a three-count indictment relating to assaulting federal agents (via Roll Call):

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A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday that New Jersey Democratic Rep. LaMonica McIver is not immune from prosecution over a tense incident that unfolded outside an immigration detention center last year. 

The three-judge panel declined to toss out assault charges against her, even as McIver argued her arrest interfered with her legislative duties.

In a statement, McIver said the court “got it wrong” and that she is “exploring every possible option.” 

“To protect the people, their elected representatives must be authorized to conduct oversight of the executive branch without fear of retaliation,” she said.

McIver was indicted on three counts stemming from a May 2025 visit she and other lawmakers made to Delaney Hall in Newark, which houses people detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Prosecutors say McIver physically clashed with law enforcement officials.

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If convicted of all three, she faced up to 17 years behind bars. She’ll likely get suspended sentences, probation, and a ton of community service, though. 

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News Topics CONGRESS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ICE | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | LAW AND ORDER
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