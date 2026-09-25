William Lawrence Campaign Kick-Off Featured a Registered Sex Offender

William Lawrence, the Democrat running for Congress in Michigan's 7th District, has some pretty radical views. He deleted a bunch of his old social media posts, including ones that called for the abolition of the nuclear family, as Lawrence believes it to be an "isolating, individualistic, violent way of organizing society." But what Lawrence can't erase are his ties to Deshawn Bailey, a registered sex offender who spent more than a decade behind bars for repeatedly raping his 12-year-old half-sister.

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Bailey was on stage with Lawrence at his August 27, 2025 campaign kickoff event in Lansing, and Bailey is a "founding member" of Lawrence's Rent Is Too Damn High Coalition — a tenants' union that wants "affordable housing for all in the Lansing area."

EXCLUSIVE:



William Lawrence Featured Pedophile Sex Predator, Who Repeatedly Raped His 12-Year-Old Half Sister, at Campaign Launch Event



The sex offender is also an organizer w/ Lawrence's housing nonprofit, the Rent is Too Damn High Coalitionhttps://t.co/P5Xf6ok4Uk — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) September 24, 2026

Here's more:

Bailey is also a recently released ex-con who was convicted in 2010 of first-degree criminal sexual conduct of a person under 13 years old. According to court documents obtained by the Free Beacon, Bailey repeatedly raped his half-sister, starting when she was in the third grade. Some of the assaults took place when Bailey was over 18 and his victim younger than 13. He was released from prison in May 2024 after 14 years behind bars. He joined the Rent is Too Damn High Coalition on April 23, 2025, according to internal group records reviewed by the Free Beacon. Those records list Bailey as a member of the Rent is Too Damn High Coalition and a member of the group’s homelessness union and building unionization teams. Bailey is also featured on the coalition's website in a photo alongside Lawrence and other coalition members. It raises a number of questions for Lawrence, who is running against Rep. Tom Barrett, a Republican, in one of the country’s most high-profile House races. House Democrats recently added Lawrence to their "red-to-blue" program, reserved for "top-tier" candidates the party believes have the best shot of flipping GOP-held seats.

This story comes after we learned that the Wisconsin Democrat Party's Latino Caucus Vice Chair, Diego A. Rodriguez, is a convicted sex offender. Rodriguez was also the campaign manager for Democrat Wisconsin Assembly member Priscilla Prado, and the Democrats wanted to run Rodriguez himself for office, but held off when they learned about his convictions.

Every allegation from the left is simply a confession...yeah I don't know why people are pretending Lawrence won't be utterly decimated. He may even significantly underperform Abdul. https://t.co/syver8guIH — Red Eagle Politics (@RedEaglePatriot) September 24, 2026

It sure seems that way with the Democrats. They've spent years calling President Trump a "pedophile" (he isn't) and Republicans "pedophile protectors" (they aren't). Then they campaign with and elevate actual sex offenders and pedophiles.

Tim Walz even pardoned one in a failed attempt to protect the monster from deportation.

Would you trust William Lawrence with your children? pic.twitter.com/Grcv7NNjvG — Republicans (@Republicans) September 24, 2026

No. We shouldn't trust him with our children or in the halls of Congress.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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