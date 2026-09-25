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Dem Lieutenant Governor Resigns After Misconduct Investigation

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Sep 25, 2026 4:06 PM
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Dem Lieutenant Governor Resigns After Misconduct Investigation
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

New Jersey Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell, a Democrat, has resigned from his position following an investigation.

The allegations against Caldwell included sexual harassment, according to the New York Post.

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“Yesterday, I called for Lieutenant Governor Dale Caldwell to resign following the release of the independent investigation into his conduct,” Gov. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) posted to X on Friday afternoon.

“The investigation found that he failed to uphold the responsibilities of his office and demonstrated a pattern of behavior that does not meet the standards of this Administration,” she added. “He submitted his resignation to me this afternoon, and I accepted it.”

“Public service is a privilege, and those entrusted with it must be held to the highest standards – regardless of their title,” the Democrat added.

Caldwell told the New York Times that he is “not resigning because of the report.”

“It’s false. I’m resigning because I don’t want to be a distraction to the administration,” he added. 

Thomas Calcagni of Calcagni & Kanefsky, LLP, said in a statement defending Caldwell that “this unnecessarily protracted and one-sided process lacked the requisite due process that should be afforded every citizen of this state,” according to Insider NJ

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“It appears, in fact, that even those who voluntarily came forward with first-hand accounts were entirely excluded from the process,” he added.

“These due process concerns, coupled with breaches of confidentiality throughout the process, render any findings palpably deficient and create a dangerous and challenging precedent for anyone who wishes to defend against anonymous conjecture and character assassination,” the lawyer continued. 

Sherrill and Caldwell were elected in the November 2025 election. 

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News Topics NEW JERSEY | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MIKIE SHERRILL
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