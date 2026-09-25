Dem Lieutenant Governor Resigns After Misconduct Investigation

New Jersey Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell, a Democrat, has resigned from his position following an investigation.

The allegations against Caldwell included sexual harassment, according to the New York Post.

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“Yesterday, I called for Lieutenant Governor Dale Caldwell to resign following the release of the independent investigation into his conduct,” Gov. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) posted to X on Friday afternoon.

Yesterday, I called for Lieutenant Governor Dale Caldwell to resign following the release of the independent investigation into his conduct.



The investigation found that he failed to uphold the responsibilities of his office and demonstrated a pattern of behavior that does not… — Governor Mikie Sherrill (@GovSherrillNJ) September 25, 2026

“The investigation found that he failed to uphold the responsibilities of his office and demonstrated a pattern of behavior that does not meet the standards of this Administration,” she added. “He submitted his resignation to me this afternoon, and I accepted it.”

“Public service is a privilege, and those entrusted with it must be held to the highest standards – regardless of their title,” the Democrat added.

Caldwell told the New York Times that he is “not resigning because of the report.”

“It’s false. I’m resigning because I don’t want to be a distraction to the administration,” he added.

Thomas Calcagni of Calcagni & Kanefsky, LLP, said in a statement defending Caldwell that “this unnecessarily protracted and one-sided process lacked the requisite due process that should be afforded every citizen of this state,” according to Insider NJ.

“It appears, in fact, that even those who voluntarily came forward with first-hand accounts were entirely excluded from the process,” he added.

“These due process concerns, coupled with breaches of confidentiality throughout the process, render any findings palpably deficient and create a dangerous and challenging precedent for anyone who wishes to defend against anonymous conjecture and character assassination,” the lawyer continued.

During an April car ride, after being told the woman was not interested in him, Caldwell allegedly said that the staffer, her friend, and similarly successful women needed men who could help them, “but you young women are looking for young sperm.” https://t.co/kHy4I1eOM8 pic.twitter.com/1WnLMaDpeL — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) September 25, 2026

Sherrill and Caldwell were elected in the November 2025 election.

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