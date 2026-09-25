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Beloved Children's Doctor Murdered by Career Criminal in Pennsylvania

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 25, 2026 4:00 PM
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Beloved Children's Doctor Murdered by Career Criminal in Pennsylvania
Townhall Media

Dr. Idris Evans spent his career helping critically sick children in and around Pittsburgh. Renee Dellaera, a retired UPMC Children's Hospital nurse, said Dr. Evans was "one of the very best" she worked with during her 40-plus year career as a pediatric nurse.

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"He was so kind, compassionate, caring, intelligent, and funny," Dellaera told CBS News. "He treated everyone with respect. Everyone. He was loved by all and touched so many."

Another Pittsburgh pediatrician, Dr. Hayley Hellstern, called Evans "a true angel on Earth."

Evans, 46, was killed this week while he slept, the victim of a violent home invasion at the hands of career criminal Elijah Hemingway, 32. Evans' wife, survived the attack but was seriously injured. Their children, ages eight and 12, were unharmed.

What will not surprise any of us is that Hemingway had a rap sheet a mile long, dating back to at least 2016.

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This includes an arrest in Florida back in April 2025, for three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence.

Hemingway was reportedly involuntarily committed for psych treatment after that.

Dr. Evans and his wife were attacked shortly after midnight as they slept in their home. Mrs. Evans was able to escape and called 911 at 12:31 AM Thursday morning from a neighbor's house.

Both she and Dr. Evans were rushed to the hospital with stab wounds; Dr. Evans was pronounced dead at 1:42 AM. Police found Hemingway two doors away from the Evans' house, wearing nothing but underwear.

Hemingway reportedly told authorities Dr. Evans invited him into the house and claimed Dr. Evans had stabbed him in the back. Authorities said that while Hemingway had cuts on his hands, he had no stab wounds.

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Hemingway was released without bail following a July burglary charge.

This is yet another career criminal who should not have been released from prison. Instead, Hemingway was released without bail, and a pediatrician is dead, his wife is wounded, and a family is shattered. 

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CBS NEWS | CRIME | FLORIDA | HEALTHCARE | PENNSYLVANIA
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