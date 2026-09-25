Beloved Children's Doctor Murdered by Career Criminal in Pennsylvania

Dr. Idris Evans spent his career helping critically sick children in and around Pittsburgh. Renee Dellaera, a retired UPMC Children's Hospital nurse, said Dr. Evans was "one of the very best" she worked with during her 40-plus year career as a pediatric nurse.

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"He was so kind, compassionate, caring, intelligent, and funny," Dellaera told CBS News. "He treated everyone with respect. Everyone. He was loved by all and touched so many."

Another Pittsburgh pediatrician, Dr. Hayley Hellstern, called Evans "a true angel on Earth."

Evans, 46, was killed this week while he slept, the victim of a violent home invasion at the hands of career criminal Elijah Hemingway, 32. Evans' wife, survived the attack but was seriously injured. Their children, ages eight and 12, were unharmed.

🚨#BREAKING: Outrage is erupting after a White doctor who saved CRITICALLY ILL CHILDREN was st*bbed to de*th IN HIS BED WHILE HIS OWN CHILDREN WERE SLEEPING...



...by a VIOLENT BLACK MAN WHO WAS OUT ON CASHLESS BAIL!!!!



His wife is FIGHTING FOR HER LIFE in the hospital right… pic.twitter.com/ow1bdOsEO8 — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) September 24, 2026

What will not surprise any of us is that Hemingway had a rap sheet a mile long, dating back to at least 2016.

🚨🚨🚨NEW this morning: The suspect in the home invasion murder of a sleeping Pittsburgh pediatrician has a rap sheet going back to 2016 and was released without bail on a prior burglary charge in July, according to court records.



Elijah Hemingway, 32, is described as a… pic.twitter.com/nftiYr6e3o — Michael Ruiz (@mikerreports) September 25, 2026

This includes an arrest in Florida back in April 2025, for three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence.

🚨🗞️BREAKING UPDATE: Just got a copy of the criminal complaint and affidavit in the murder of Pittsburgh Dr. Idris Evans



Evans' wife, who was hospitalized with stab wounds, escaped the attack and fled to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at around 12:31 a.m. Thursday.… https://t.co/XTVQyY4Bp6 — Michael Ruiz (@mikerreports) September 25, 2026

Hemingway was reportedly involuntarily committed for psych treatment after that.

Dr. Evans and his wife were attacked shortly after midnight as they slept in their home. Mrs. Evans was able to escape and called 911 at 12:31 AM Thursday morning from a neighbor's house.

Both she and Dr. Evans were rushed to the hospital with stab wounds; Dr. Evans was pronounced dead at 1:42 AM. Police found Hemingway two doors away from the Evans' house, wearing nothing but underwear.

Hemingway reportedly told authorities Dr. Evans invited him into the house and claimed Dr. Evans had stabbed him in the back. Authorities said that while Hemingway had cuts on his hands, he had no stab wounds.

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🚨🗞️BREAKING UPDATE: Just got a copy of the criminal complaint and affidavit in the murder of Pittsburgh Dr. Idris Evans



Evans' wife, who was hospitalized with stab wounds, escaped the attack and fled to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at around 12:31 a.m. Thursday.… https://t.co/XTVQyY4Bp6 — Michael Ruiz (@mikerreports) September 25, 2026

Hemingway was released without bail following a July burglary charge.

This is yet another career criminal who should not have been released from prison. Instead, Hemingway was released without bail, and a pediatrician is dead, his wife is wounded, and a family is shattered.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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