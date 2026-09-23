Janelle Stelson Launches 'Republican' Coalition Headlined by Out-Of-State Democrat

Democrat Janelle Stelson is running for Congress in Pennsylvania's 10th District. Today, she is going to host a press conference to launch "Republicans for Janelle," in an effort to sway voters in a district that voted solidly for President Trump in 2024.

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According to the Stelson campaign, former Rep. Jim Greenwood (PA-08), former Rep. Barbara Comstock (VA-10), and former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (IL-16) are headlining the event. None of them represented Pennsylvania's 10th District, and two of them aren't even from the state at all.

It's also misleading voters because none of the so-called Republicans headlining this event have been Republicans in years. They've also been some of the harshest critics of Donald Trump and the Republican Party.

In 2024, Greenwood wrote an op-ed pushing the Supreme Court to disqualify Donald Trump from the ballot. "The only thing Trump cared about was that he stayed in power even though he had been voted out of office, and he incited an insurrection against the Constitution in an attempt to achieve that goal," Greenwood wrote. "The authors of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment created the provision to protect the Constitution from the exact threat Trump poses. It is now up to the U.S. Supreme Court ... to affirm this fact."

The Supreme Court did not, of course.

Comstock said the Trump-Vance ticket was the "most misogynist ... we've ever had" and called President Trump a loser. In 2024, Comstock publicly endorsed Kamala Harris and said she'd vote for her.

Former GOP Rep. Barbara Comstock on why she is voting for VP Harris, "After what Donald Trump refused for four years to acknowledge that he lost and his threats against democracy. I think it's important to turn the page and that's why I will be voting for the vice president." pic.twitter.com/8rshrU4xTA — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 18, 2024

Kinzinger has long attacked the Republican Party, calling it a "dysfunctional and destructive force" in his book, as mentioned on the PBS program Amanpour & Co.

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Kinzinger also spoke at the DNC in 2024.

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And Kinzinger admitted in a Washington Post article that he didn't vote Republican in 2022 or 2024.

All three of these headliners also campaigned with Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania during the 2024 election.

Those aren't Republicans, and Janelle Stelson knows it. Her "Republicans for Stelson" launch is nothing more than a sham to mislead voters by using out of state fake Republicans to gin up support.

"Janelle Stelson isn't just wrong for Pennsylvania, she's a carpetbagger propped up by dark money special interests looking to raise your taxes and bend the knee to the far Left," said NRCC Chairman Richard Hudson (R-NC). "Voters aren't buying a coalition of has-been fake Republicans flown in to lie about her record. She's a fraud running from her own party because she knows Pennsylvania won't accept what she actually believes."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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