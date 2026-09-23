Suspect Detained After Gun Fired Inside Miami Airport Terminal

A man is in custody after a shooting at Miami International Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

Reports on social media say that a man fired a weapon into the floor. No one was harmed and there is no ongoing threat.

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The airport temporarily closed the departure-level roadway and the terminal from doors 12-17.

⚠️ Travel Advisory (09/23/26) ⚠️

Due to law enforcement activity at the airport, the departure level roadway and the terminal area from Doors 12 to 17 are temporarily closed.



All vehicle traffic is currently being diverted to the arrivals level.



All passengers and airport… pic.twitter.com/YGz3uGCr30 — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) September 23, 2026

MDSO deputies responded to @iflymia this afternoon following reports of shots fired.



Deputies quickly responded and took a subject into custody. There is no ongoing threat to the public at this time.



The investigation remains ongoing. Traffic in and around the airport may be… pic.twitter.com/njL7uoLTn3 — Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office (@MiamiDade_SO) September 23, 2026

Man in custody after shooting near Door 17 at Miami International Airport; no injuries reported pic.twitter.com/huEV04fAjz — Intel Point Alert (@IntelPointAlert) September 23, 2026

MIAMI, FL **SHOT FIRED** SUBJECT FIRED A SHOT TO THE FLOOR IN FRONT OF DOOR 17 AT THE MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT. SUBJECT IN CUSTODY AT THIS TIME. NO REPORTED VICTIMS HURT. #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/L7GQeC4El9 — Alertpage, Inc (@alertpage) September 23, 2026

#BREAKING: Man in custody after shooting at Miami International Airport. pic.twitter.com/STFDQQoURx — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) September 23, 2026

BREAKING: Police take a man into custody following reports of a shooting at Miami International Airport. pic.twitter.com/lHrvOC1pNI — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 23, 2026

Large law enforcement presence at Miami International Airport in Florida as local media reports possible shooting. pic.twitter.com/FpMEUTgEIA — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) September 23, 2026

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