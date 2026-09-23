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Suspect Detained After Gun Fired Inside Miami Airport Terminal

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Sep 23, 2026 7:22 PM
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Suspect Detained After Gun Fired Inside Miami Airport Terminal
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File

A man is in custody after a shooting at Miami International Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

Reports on social media say that a man fired a weapon into the floor. No one was harmed and there is no ongoing threat.

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The airport temporarily closed the departure-level roadway and the terminal from doors 12-17. 

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News Topics CRIME | FLORIDA | LAW AND ORDER | TSA
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