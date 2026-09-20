DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

ICE Agent Reportedly Shoots, Wounds Person in North Austin, Officials Say

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Sep 20, 2026 5:24 PM
Advertisement
ICE Agent Reportedly Shoots, Wounds Person in North Austin, Officials Say
Townhall Media

[Editor's note: This article contains video of a shooting.]

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent appears to have shot someone in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, according to multiple reports on social media.

Advertisement

The person shot was reportedly taken to a hospital. That person's identity isn't known. 

Video shows a damaged blue Toyota Corolla.


Recommended
There Is No Palestine to 'Free' Kevin McCullough 22 States Sue Trump Admin Over Green Cards for Likely Welfare Recipients Scott McClallen
Advertisement
Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CRIME | ICE | LAW AND ORDER | TEXAS
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

There Is No Palestine to 'Free'

There Is No Palestine to 'Free'

Kevin McCullough
22 States Sue Trump Admin Over Green Cards for Likely Welfare Recipients

22 States Sue Trump Admin Over Green Cards for Likely Welfare Recipients

Scott McClallen
Colorado Just Had the Most Embarrassing Moment of the College Football Season

Colorado Just Had the Most Embarrassing Moment of the College Football Season

Joe Chalfant

Trending on Townhall Videos