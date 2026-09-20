ICE Agent Reportedly Shoots, Wounds Person in North Austin, Officials Say

[Editor's note: This article contains video of a shooting.]

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent appears to have shot someone in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, according to multiple reports on social media.

Advertisement

The person shot was reportedly taken to a hospital. That person's identity isn't known.

Video shows a damaged blue Toyota Corolla.

WATCH: Person shot by ICE agent in Austin, Texas during confrontation involving vehicle.



The suspect was hospitalized in unknown condition as a result of the shooting. pic.twitter.com/hrpXnh9xV7 — Noteworthy News (@newsnoteworthy) September 20, 2026

Austin city leaders are briefing media about what happened in Sunday’s shooting.



Chief Davis says she’s been told the federal agent is with ICE. She says the shooting happened when the driver was “on foot”. EMS says the adult man who was shot has one gun shot wound to the torso.… pic.twitter.com/cWrbbcwjNY — Vinny Martorano (@VinnyMartorano) September 20, 2026

JUST IN: "I'm very angry about this."



Austin Mayor Kirk Watson condemns the shooting of a person by an ICE officer on a city street, saying he is "extremely unhappy" and calling for answers about what happened.



Watson also criticizes ICE's broader enforcement tactics, saying he… pic.twitter.com/DkJlBS7spD — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 20, 2026





🛑 North Austin ICE Shooting 🛑



ICE agents were involved in a shooting in North Austin. Anti-ICE radicals have already showed up on the scene. More information coming soon.



This happened Sunday, September 20, in the 7000 block of West Anderson Lane at Anderson Square, near… pic.twitter.com/9eVdFRXAEv — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) September 20, 2026

BREAKING: A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot and wounded a person Sunday in North Austin, according to three state and local officials. The person was being taken to a hospital.

The shooting occurred in the 7000 block of West Anderson Lane near U.S. 183 — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) September 20, 2026

An ICE agent shot and wounded a person Sunday in North Austin, according to three state and local officials. https://t.co/Z0es2qB3Ts pic.twitter.com/WMcIclZV7c — Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) September 20, 2026

🚨 NOW: Democrat Mayor of Austin is POLITICIZING the ICE-involved shooting in his own city, attacking ICE agents as "purporting to be law enforcement"



The person who was shot is now recovering.



He's now insinuating they are not legitimate...



And he WONDERS WHY there is… https://t.co/BLfeE0zGce pic.twitter.com/fHKSH78yP1 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 20, 2026

#BREAKING: ICE-involved shooting in Austin; one person injured, car seen with bullet holes. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) September 20, 2026

A crowd has gathered at the site where an ICE officer shot a man today in Austin to protest. Dozens of Texas DPS, Austin PD and ICE officers just staring. Car where the man was shot is still here. pic.twitter.com/wL5ggTFUwK — Alejandro Serrano (@serrano_alej) September 20, 2026

Advertisement

The horror has come to our city: ICE has shot a person in Austin this morning.

As the facts emerge, I am demanding a full, independent investigation, immediate release of the body camera footage, and accountability for any ICE officer who broke the law.

Over and over, ICE has… — Congressman Greg Casar (@RepCasar) September 20, 2026

The shooting happened near W Anderson Lane and US 183. People are lining up along the caution tape around the scene, visibly upset.@cbsaustin https://t.co/oX6HeQxEtw pic.twitter.com/rpCPLvZgei — Vinny Martorano (@VinnyMartorano) September 20, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.