Finnish Study Finds Rise in Mental Illness Following 'Gender-Affirming' Surgeries

While Democrats vow to bring "transgender rights" back to the forefront if they regain power in November, a new study out of Finland is showing that so-called "gender-affirming care" leads to a sharp rise in psychiatric illnesses among adolescents. This is yet more evidence that contradicts the Left's claims that "gender-affirming care" is necessary and life-saving.

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A landmark Finnish study has found a sharp rise in psychiatric illness among adolescents following sex-alteration procedures.



The peer-reviewed study, published in Acta Paediatrica, tracked every young person under 23 who contacted Finland's gender clinics between 1996 and 2019.… pic.twitter.com/ivbbEELapb — Kurt Mahlburg (@k_mahlburg) September 19, 2026

Here's more:

The peer-reviewed study, published this week in Acta Paediatrica found that specialist psychiatric treatment rates rose more than sixfold among males and more than doubled in females after intervention. Led by Professor Riittakerttu Kaltiala of Tampere University Hospital, the study tracked every young person under 23 who contacted Finland’s nationally centralised gender identity clinics between 1996 and 2019. The cohort of 2,083 individuals was followed for up to 25 years, compared against 16,643 matched population controls. Because Finland’s health registers are mandatory and patients cannot opt out, the dataset captured the complete fate of every gender-referred adolescent in the country over that period. “Severe psychiatric morbidity is common among gender-referred adolescents and appears to be more prevalent in those referred after the recent surge in referrals,” the study’s authors concluded. “Psychiatric needs do not subside after medical gender reassignment.” The study’s core findings on those who underwent procedures are as follows: Among adolescents who underwent medical gender reassignment, psychiatric morbidity increased markedly during follow-up — rising from 9.8% to 60.7% in feminising gender reassignment and from 21.6% to 54.5% in masculinising gender reassignment. Even after adjusting for prior psychiatric history, every subgroup of gender-referred adolescents — whether or not they had undergone the procedures — faced substantially elevated ongoing psychiatric risk.

The Trump administration is correct to refer to such treatments as "gender mutilating," because that's what they are. And while these children might have psychiatric issues prior to those procedures, removing their breasts and genitals does not treat or cure those issues in any way.

A couple of years ago, a study even showed that the risk of suicide increased 12-fold following those procedures.

I dearly hope the “physicians” who performed these procedures on minors are one day brought to account, but I know this madness will be swept from our collective memory. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) September 20, 2026

The doctors and the politicians who enabled them.

This is why, by the way, Democrats want to pass a "trans bill of rights" that would protect doctors from malpractice suits for mutilating children.

This is just common sense. Delusions don't make people happy or secure.



People who support the "trans" delusion are evil people. Evil people lie. — Dana (@OhMelodylane) September 20, 2026

And refusing to acknowledge reality doesn't help, either.

Cutting off breasts and penises and chemically sterilizing distressed children drastically increased their need for psychiatric treatment.



The most horrifying non-surprise ever. https://t.co/5YhJkFDPQS — Katy Faust (@Katy_Faust) September 20, 2026

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This is horrifying.

Every glib, arrogant, virtue-signalling celebrity who’s broadcast the lie that kids will kill themselves if not allowed to transition deserves to have this read aloud to them non-stop through a megaphone for a year. https://t.co/xThQy3eti5 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 20, 2026

That's the moderate option here.

For the leftists…you didn't “affirm their gender” you affirmed a disorder, made it their entire identity, and then carved them up to suit your perverse ideology. https://t.co/G0RjlxpypK — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) September 20, 2026

It's evil, and those who opposed it are on the right side of history.

Who'd have thought that castrating children could be a *bad* thing? https://t.co/YWlJcsKDTl — Graham Linehan (@Glinner) September 19, 2026

We do not castrate — chemically or otherwise — sex offenders on the grounds that it's cruel and inhumane. In 1952, Alan Turing, who broke the German Enigma code during WWII was punished with chemical castration for being a gay man in England. It likely contributed to his suicide in 1954. The government apologized for what it did to Turing in 2009. That means kids will only have to wait 55 years to get an apology from the governments that not only allowed them to be chemically castrated and surgically altered, but applauded it, too.

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