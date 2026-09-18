Mike Rogers Says Abdul El-Sayed Secretly Met With Chuck Schumer to Ask for Corporate Money

Abdul El-Sayed has been called a con man by his Republican opponent, Mike Rogers. And every day, El-Sayed proves Rogers correct. Throughout the campaign, El-Sayed has bragged about how he doesn't take corporate money. Sure, he's taken money from those with ties to known terrorist groups, but — in his mind — that's not as evil as corporate cash, apparently.

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But Rogers is saying that El-Sayed did want corporate money, and secretly met with Chuck Schumer to get it.

🚨 UPDATE: MI Senate candidate Mike Rogers MIC DROPS Abdul El Sayed after Abdul literally SNUCK IN to meet with Chuck Schumer and begged for $10 million in corporate PAC money...



...despite Abdul crying that "corporate PACs are buying off politicians"



TYPICAL SOCIALIST. This is… pic.twitter.com/2budq2jedX — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 17, 2026

"He doesn't want you to know who he is," Rogers said. "He just said in a clip, Sean, that all the corporate PACs are buying off politicians. This guy went to Washington D.C. today, slinked in the back — luckily we got some footage of him sneaking in the back — to go meet with Chuck Schumer, who he said was a terrible guy that he was going to work against, and asked for $10 million in corporate PAC money. Now that is a good con man. He cannot look you in the eye and give you a straight answer."

And here's that video of El-Sayed in D.C.

Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed spotted in DC today - Our @NewsNation Producer @markluci072 caught video this morning of El-Sayed coming in to DSCC for a meeting with Democratic senators. He went in through the back entrance and did not answer any questions.



Michigan… pic.twitter.com/OA23m5QIHw — Hannah Brandt (@HannahBrandt_TV) September 16, 2026

And here's Rogers hitting El-Sayed for his con man hypocrisy.

The ad features the Fox News report of El-Sayed's closed-door meeting with D.C. Democrats, including Schumer, and Axios said the Senators did plan to offer financial support to El-Sayed.

He’s sure acting like someone up 10 in the polls huh! — Titus L. Snader (@SnaderTL) September 16, 2026

That's not the behavior of a guy who's up 10 in the polls.

What happened to getting money out of politics?

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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