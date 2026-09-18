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Mike Rogers Says Abdul El-Sayed Secretly Met With Chuck Schumer to Ask for Corporate Money

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 18, 2026 1:15 PM
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Mike Rogers Says Abdul El-Sayed Secretly Met With Chuck Schumer to Ask for Corporate Money
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Abdul El-Sayed has been called a con man by his Republican opponent, Mike Rogers. And every day, El-Sayed proves Rogers correct. Throughout the campaign, El-Sayed has bragged about how he doesn't take corporate money. Sure, he's taken money from those with ties to known terrorist groups, but — in his mind — that's not as evil as corporate cash, apparently.

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But Rogers is saying that El-Sayed did want corporate money, and secretly met with Chuck Schumer to get it.

"He doesn't want you to know who he is," Rogers said. "He just said in a clip, Sean, that all the corporate PACs are buying off politicians. This guy went to Washington D.C. today, slinked in the back — luckily we got some footage of him sneaking in the back — to go meet with Chuck Schumer, who he said was a terrible guy that he was going to work against, and asked for $10 million in corporate PAC money. Now that is a good con man. He cannot look you in the eye and give you a straight answer."

And here's that video of El-Sayed in D.C.

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And here's Rogers hitting El-Sayed for his con man hypocrisy.

The ad features the Fox News report of El-Sayed's closed-door meeting with D.C. Democrats, including Schumer, and Axios said the Senators did plan to offer financial support to El-Sayed.

That's not the behavior of a guy who's up 10 in the polls.

What happened to getting money out of politics?

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | CHUCK SCHUMER | FOX NEWS | MIKE ROGERS
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