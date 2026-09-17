An Illegal Alien Ran a $35 Million Ponzi Scheme and Travis Kelce Was One of Its Victims

Illegal alien Siddharth Jawahar was just sentenced to 11 years in prison for a Ponzi scheme that stole more than $35 million from investors.

One victim is Travis Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

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Travis Kelce named as victim in $35 million Ponzi scheme run by illegal immigrant https://t.co/cgvrcrdGce pic.twitter.com/H0oxrf8ODC — New York Post (@nypost) September 16, 2026

Here's more:

Jawahar ran a Texas-based investment company, Swiftarc Capital LLC, and funneled nearly all his client funds in a single investment, Philip Morris Pakistan (PMP) in 2015. Per the release, when the value of PMP went south, Jawahar did not inform his investors and instead led them to believe he invested their money in a specific company and were making a profit. Yet, of the $35 million, Jawahar invested only about $10 million dating from July 2016 to December 2023. Rather, Jawahar was known for his expensive taste. He used the money to purchase private jets, stays at luxury hotels, outings at fancy restaurants, memberships at private clubs and upscale apartments in Austin and New York.

Kelce himself once admitted in an interview that he was bad with money.

Travis Kelce was named a victim in a $35M+ Ponzi scheme.👀



Kelce admitted he’s bad with money, yet somehow skipped basic checks or advisorsz How is he so financial reckless? 😳



Taylor Swift was spotted with him at a Nobu, LA in what looks like a heated talk. She must be pissed! https://t.co/w3F8aXYWnk pic.twitter.com/HZjDkA5uCd — Hanz (@fashionistaera) September 17, 2026

Yikes.

Some noticed the difference in language used in this story.

Oh I see. When an alien kills an American, he's an "undocumented citizen," but when one swindles Mr. Tyler Swiffer he's an "illegal immigrant". — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) September 17, 2026

Interesting, isn't it?

This story is actually insane. Stay with me because there are a lot of pieces here.



Travis Kelce was just named in court as a victim of a $35 million Ponzi scheme. The guy who ran it, Siddharth "Sid" Jawahar, is an illegal immigrant from India who has been in the US since 2005.… https://t.co/ff4qChJMxx pic.twitter.com/FTIQsauA9a — old brown shoe 🥾🇺🇸 (@oldbrownsh0e) September 17, 2026

Democrats will tell us we can't deport illegal aliens who are non-violent.

The Illegal Immigrant in question by the way. https://t.co/WwiqsP7KtY pic.twitter.com/2MyDB7uw1d — Paul (@WomanDefiner) September 16, 2026

But Jawahar was a prolific criminal who scammed a lot of people, even though he looked like a banker.

Illegal immigration causes problems, from increased housing and overcrowded schools, to crime and violence, to massive financial fraud not only of taxpayer dollars, but of people who think they're investing their money only to be taken in by a Ponzi scheme.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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