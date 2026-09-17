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An Illegal Alien Ran a $35 Million Ponzi Scheme and Travis Kelce Was One of Its Victims

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 17, 2026 12:30 PM
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An Illegal Alien Ran a $35 Million Ponzi Scheme and Travis Kelce Was One of Its Victims
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Illegal alien Siddharth Jawahar was just sentenced to 11 years in prison for a Ponzi scheme that stole more than $35 million from investors.

One victim is Travis Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

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Here's more:

Jawahar ran a Texas-based investment company, Swiftarc Capital LLC, and funneled nearly all his client funds in a single investment, Philip Morris Pakistan (PMP) in 2015.

Per the release, when the value of PMP went south, Jawahar did not inform his investors and instead led them to believe he invested their money in a specific company and were making a profit. Yet, of the $35 million, Jawahar invested only about $10 million dating from July 2016 to December 2023.

Rather, Jawahar was known for his expensive taste.

He used the money to purchase private jets, stays at luxury hotels, outings at fancy restaurants, memberships at private clubs and upscale apartments in Austin and New York.

Kelce himself once admitted in an interview that he was bad with money.

Yikes.

Some noticed the difference in language used in this story.

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Interesting, isn't it?

Democrats will tell us we can't deport illegal aliens who are non-violent.

But Jawahar was a prolific criminal who scammed a lot of people, even though he looked like a banker.

Illegal immigration causes problems, from increased housing and overcrowded schools, to crime and violence, to massive financial fraud not only of taxpayer dollars, but of people who think they're investing their money only to be taken in by a Ponzi scheme.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CRIME | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | INDIA | NFL | TEXAS
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